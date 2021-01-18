IND USA
Western anger over Navalny case meant to distract from problems at home: Russia

Police detained Navalny on his arrival in Moscow on Sunday after he flew home from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Alexei Navalny and his wife Yuliastand in line at the passport control after arriving at Sheremetyevo airport, outside Moscow, Russia.(AP)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Western countries' expressions of outrage over the detention of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were designed to distract their own citizens from domestic problems.

Police detained Navalny on his arrival in Moscow on Sunday after he flew home from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer.

