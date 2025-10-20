What Amazon said on the widespread AWS disruption affecting thousands of global users

Amazon Web Services (AWS) was down for thousands of users across the world, including in the US, disrupting several popular websites and apps across the world. FILE PHOTO: An AI avatar demonstration at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) exhibitor stall at the India Mobile Congress 2025 at Yashobhoomi, a convention and expo center in New Delhi, India, October 8, 2025. (REUTERS)

Snapchat, Robinhood, Canva, and PUBG were among the internet platforms facing disruption. The outage on these platforms began spiking around 12 pm IST, with data from Down Detector showing thousands of user reports.

AWS, in its status page on Monday, confirmed error rates for multiple AWS services and said it was actively working to mitigate the issue and understand the root cause.

"We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue may also be affecting Case Creation through the AWS Support Center or the Support API. We are actively engaged and working to both mitigate the issue and understand root cause," AWS said.

In a later statement, Amazon said there was recovery across platforms affected AWS Services.

"We continue to observe recovery across most of the affected AWS Services. We can confirm global services and features that rely on US-EAST-1 have also recovered. We continue to work towards full resolution and will provide updates as we have more information to share,” Amazon's latest statement on its status page read.

It had earlier said that there were "significant error rates for requests made to the DynamoDB endpoint in the US-EAST-1 Region".

“This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region. Global services or features that rely on US-EAST-1 endpoints such as IAM updates and DynamoDB Global tables may also be experiencing issues,” the statement added.

What AWS outage means for Indian users?

While the AWS outage began affecting American users on platforms like Snapchat, Robinhood, Perplexity AI, and Coinbase, the disruption began affecting users across the globe, including those in India.

Several users in India reported disruptions while using platforms like Snapchat, Canva, PUBG and Perplexity AI.

Popular social media platform Snapchat was down for several users, with over 14,000 outages reported since 12 pm, the data from Down Detector showed.