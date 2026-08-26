What caused Nepal's deadly floods? Initial reports point to a sudden trigger

Initial reports suggest an earthquake may have triggered an avalanche that led to severe flooding in Nepal, according to a statement from Nepal's foreign minister Shisir Khanal, as cited by local media, according to news agency Reuters.

Nepal floods: In this screengrab from a video posted on Aug. 26, 2026, Floodwater flows across a residential area, in Nepal. (PTI)

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The devastating floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district bordering Tibet swept through villages and damaged critical infrastructure on Wednesday.

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Scientists are also examining a possible link between an ice avalanche and the sudden surge of water. Rijan Bhakta Kayastha, a professor at Kathmandu University and climate researcher, said a preliminary assessment said that an ice avalanche may have blocked the Lhende River, causing water to accumulate before the blockage gave way and sent a sudden surge downstream into the Bhotekoshi River, according to a report by Kathmandu Post.

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Deep Dive What triggered the recent flash floods in Nepal? The recent flash floods in Nepal were likely triggered by an earthquake that caused an avalanche, leading to a blockage of the Lhende River, which eventually surged into the Bhotekoshi River. How did the flash floods affect communities near the Bhotekoshi River? The flash floods devastatingly impacted communities by washing away villages, damaging infrastructure, and leaving hundreds of people missing, with many families separated. Why are experts linking the floods to climate-related events? Experts are connecting the floods to climate-related events, noting that an avalanche from a glacier likely contributed to the sudden flooding, as assessed by climate researchers based in Nepal.

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Kayastha said the assessment was based on preliminary findings and discussions with scientists in Nepal and China. He also noted that an earthquake struck the Tibetan side around the same time.

The US Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Tibetan territory at 8:37 am, around 47 kilometres north of Gosainkunda.

The flood surged through the Bhotekoshi River at around 9 am (local time) coming from the Tibet side affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said, according to AFP.

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Indian embassy in Nepal has provided emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods in Nepal. The following numbers may be contacted:

+977 985 131 6807

+977 970 910 7500

(Both emergency numbers can also be contacted through WhatsApp)

Also Read | Terrifying videos capture Nepal floods fury: Huge waves come crashing; buildings, people vanish in seconds

Over 100 Indians missing

Nearly 400 pilgrims, including over 100 Indians travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, have lost contact at the Rasuwagadhi checkpoint following early Wednesday morning flash floods, reported news agency ANI.

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Citing The Kathmandu Post, ANI reported that 384 pilgrims, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, were scheduled to cross the border on Wednesday.

Contact has not been established with most of the pilgrims, except for a few. The affected pilgrims are clients of various travel agencies. Among the foreign nationals reported missing following a flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district are 105 Indian nationals and 37 NRIs, according to the country's Tourism Board. It said the figures are based on preliminary agency-wise records received from tourism and travel companies.