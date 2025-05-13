What is Baloch Liberation Army’s message to India after striking 51 locations in Pakistan?

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for 71 coordinated attacks at over 51 locations across Pakistan’s Balochistan province in recent weeks as part of its ongoing ‘Operation Herof’. The targets included Pakistani military and intelligence installations. Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) targeted police stations, military convoys, and infrastructure along major highways in latest attacks. (File)(AFP)

In what is being claimed to be its statement, BLA on Sunday criticised Pakistan's duplicity and said it uses the language of peace as a strategic facade.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the statement in question.

Addressing India amid the current ceasefire between the two nations following Operation Sindoor, the BLA stated: “Every talk of peace, ceasefire and brotherhood from Pakistan is merely a deception, a war tactic and a temporary ruse.”

The group described Pakistan as a “breeding ground” for global terrorists and urged the international community to declare Islamabad a terrorist state. BLA said it is “a dynamic and decisive party” in shaping the region’s future. It also signalled a geopolitical shift, declaring that “a new order has become inevitable” in South Asia.

BLA's key strikes in Pak

In its statement, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) said that key strikes were carried out in areas such as Kech, Panjgur, Mastung, Quetta, Zamuran, Tolangi, Kuluki, and Nushki. The group claimed it targeted Pakistani military and intelligence sites, local police stations, vehicles transporting minerals, and infrastructure along major highways. The operations reportedly involved ambushes, IED blasts, sniper fire, targeted killings of Pakistani troops, and the seizure of security posts.

The BLA urged both India and the international community to take “decisive action” against Pakistan, warning that continued inaction could fuel further violence. “If Pakistan continues to be tolerated, its very existence may lead to the ruin of the entire world,” the group stated, accusing the country of fostering terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Dismissing accusations of being a proxy force, BLA maintained its autonomy in pursuing an armed campaign for Balochistan’s independence. “The BLA is neither a pawn nor a silent spectator; we are a dynamic and decisive party,” said spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch.

What Is BLA?

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) is the leading armed group advocating for the Baloch people's right to self-determination. Since Balochistan's forced incorporation into Pakistan in 1948, the Baloch community has accused Islamabad of political marginalisation, resource exploitation, and systematic state violence—including extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

Despite being rich in natural resources like gas, minerals, and coastal assets, Balochistan remains among Pakistan’s poorest and most underdeveloped regions. The BLA opposes the extraction of these resources without local benefit and condemns the Pakistani government's denial of Baloch rights.

According to news agency ANI, human rights organisations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch report that thousands of Baloch activists, journalists, students, and political workers have allegedly been abducted or killed by Pakistani forces. Victims are often branded as "terrorists" or "foreign agents," and families are left without justice or accountability. The discovery of mass graves in several districts has deepened public distrust and highlighted the region’s ongoing humanitarian crisis.