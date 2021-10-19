Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / What is Mawlid? How is it celebrated around the world
world news

What is Mawlid? How is it celebrated around the world

Mawlid or Eid Milad-un-Nabi is observed on the 12th day of the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
Ajmer: A dargah illuminates with lights during Eid Milad-un-Nabi, in Ajmer.(PTI)
Updated on Oct 19, 2021 10:59 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

Mawlid or Eid Milad-un-Nabi is observed on the 12th day of the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Mawlid, or Eid Milad-un-Nabi, is celebrated every year as the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Muslims across the world celebrate the day, which is also a designated holiday in many parts of the world.

Mawlid al-Nabi in Arabic translates to the “birthday of the prophet” and is observed on the 12th day of the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which commences with the sighting of the moon.

History and significance of Mawlid

Muslims around the world believe that the day holds a special significance in their calendar. The history of Mawlid goes back to the early days of Islam when a few followers of the Prophet Muhammad, known as Tabi’un, started holding sessions of poetry and songs to honour their leader.

The focus of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet - his teachings, sufferings, and his character - as he even forgave his enemies. His teachings still continue to influence believers and instill them with the will to follow the path of righteousness.

Muslims celebrate the occasion by wearing new clothes, offering prayers, and exchanging gifts. The day is celebrated by preparing special meals at mosques and at home with friends and family.

In the Middle East, streets are often decorated with lights, and food and sweets are distributed to the public.

This year, as per the Gregorian calendar, the celebration began from the evening of October 18 and will last till the evening of October 19.

