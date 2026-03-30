What is Netzah Yehuda? Radical Israeli army battalion suspended after on-cam assault on journalist

Filming the aftermath of a violent raid by Israeli settlers who had established yet another illegal outpost in the occupied West Bank, a news television crew was in the Palestinian village of Tayasir last Thursday when soldiers walked into the frame. US-Israel vs Iran (Representative/AFP Photo) What happened next was captured on camera: The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) men detained the journalists, and one soldier placed CNN photojournalist Cyril Theophilos in a chokehold, dragging him to the ground. The day after the footage aired, IDF spokesman Lt Col Nadav Shoshani publicly apologised to the American channel CNN, and vowed a swift investigation. By Sunday, March 29, it was decided that the reserve battalion would be pulled from the West Bank immediately. It was originally due to conclude this deployment at the end of April. Several hundred soldiers were assigned to a retraining programme aimed, in the IDF’s words, at "strengthening its professional and ethical foundations”. No one was arrested. The soldiers involved in the chokehold and detention of the CNN crew were not suspended either. The IDF said "command measures" would follow in due course, without specifying what and when. The response is not atypical of how the Israeli establishment behaves, especially because it had to, as its greatest ally US is where the journalists are from. What’s also not atypical is how the soldiers behaved, especially because the battalion was largely part of the Netzah Yehuda. For many observers of the Israeli military, the name comes with a long and troubled history attached.

What is Netzah Yehuda? Netzah Yehuda, or the 97th Battalion, is an infantry unit within the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). Its name translates roughly from Hebrew as "Judah's Victory”. It sits within the Kfir Brigade and, for most of its existence, has been stationed in the West Bank, the Palestinian territory that Israel has occupied since 1967. This battalion was founded in 1999 with a specific social mission to give ultra-Orthodox Jewish men, known in Israel as Haredim, a pathway into the army. The Haredi community, which follows an intensely devout interpretation of Judaism and centres its life around religious study, has historically been largely exempt from military conscription, or compulsory military stint, in Israel. That is a deeply controversial arrangement, and has caused resentment among secular and moderately religious Israelis who are required to serve. The idea behind Netzah Yehuda was to create a unit that accommodated strict religious requirements: gender-segregated bases, rigorous observance of Jewish dietary laws (kashrut), and a religious atmosphere. It started with 30 soldiers. What was the battalion doing in the West Bank? By 2009 it had over 1,000 soldiers, and that number has held steady since. But its composition shifted as, by 2012, the majority of the unit was no longer drawn from the Haredi community. The soldiers came from a different, overlapping group called Dati Leumi, or Religious Zionists. First, the umbrella ideological term. Religious Zionism is a movement that combines Orthodox Jewish practice with the nationalist ideology behind the establishment of Israel. The nationalist ideology, Zionism, draws from the belief from centuries ago that God gave this land, where Israel and parts of the Middle East.West Asia, to the Jews. The slight difference between Zionism and Religious Zionism matters to why this battalion, which assaulted journalists, gets into many such rows. The broader movement called Zionism is the political ideology founded in the late 19th century that says the Jewish people are a nation and are entitled to a homeland in the historical land of Israel. Its founding father, Theodor Herzl, was not religiously observant. Most early Zionists were driven not by religious scripture in the main, but by the felt need for a safe haven from European antisemitism, particularly after Hitler’s Holocaust and the Second World War. The State of Israel, established in 1948, was their project. But the Dati Leumi, or Religious Zionists, merged this nationalism with Orthodox Jewish faith. The Religious Zionists see the expansion of the Jewish state as a divinely ordained process. The practical consequence is that Religious Zionism is the ideological engine behind the “settler movement”, a term for illegal building of Jewish communities on occupied Palestinian land. This is also the view that IDF soldiers from the more orthodox of Jewish communities hold. In the Tayasir incident with the CNN crew last Thursday, the Netzah Yehuda reserve battalion’s soldiers said on camera that they believe the entire West Bank belongs to Jewish people. One soldier freely acknowledged that the outpost settlers had established in the village was illegal under Israeli law, yet expressed confidence it would eventually be legitimised, CNN reported. This comes at a time when Israel is facing increased scrutiny in the middle of its US-allied war on Iran. Its actions in Lebanon and now the West Bank are also attracting attention. It apparently wants to appear to be doing something about that, with this action against the Netzah Yehuda. Who actually serves in Netzah Yehuda? Technically, there is the 97th Battalion or Netzah Yehuda, which is an active-duty infantry division of 1,000-odd regular soldiers. And this unit is backed by the 941st Battalion or Netzah Israel, which is the reserve component made up largely of former soldiers from the active Netzah Yehuda battalion. Technically, this reserve component, which has around 700 men, has been suspended after the latest incident with a CNN journalist. Its response rate is high among when called up for duty, the IDF has said in its defence.

A drone view of children and teenagers playing with a part of a missile that landed in the playground of an elementary school last night, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in the Israeli settlement Peduel of the Israel-occupied West Bank on March 23. (Amir Cohen/Reuters Photo)