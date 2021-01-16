IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / What made South Korea crack down on digital sex crimes?
The chatroom gave men a platform to spend thousands of dollars to witness and demand the abuse of young girls and became the setting for the most notorious digital sex crime case in South Korea, reported CNN.(AFP)
The chatroom gave men a platform to spend thousands of dollars to witness and demand the abuse of young girls and became the setting for the most notorious digital sex crime case in South Korea, reported CNN.(AFP)
world news

What made South Korea crack down on digital sex crimes?

In early 2020, new sentencing guidelines were introduced. These increased the prison sentence for producing and distributing sexually exploitative material of minors from 2.6 years to five years.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:03 PM IST

South Korea recently strengthened its laws against online sex abuse. A particular case involving a university graduate Cho Joo-bin prompted the authorities to reconsider laws that earlier supported the assumption that minors were willing participants in crimes perpetrated against them, according to CNN.

The then 23-year-old student Cho Joo-bin was on bed rest after an operation when he styled himself as a businessman in his mid-40s and started a group chat called 'Guru's Room' on Telegram in September 2019.

The chatroom gave men a platform to spend thousands of dollars to witness and demand the abuse of young girls and became the setting for the most notorious digital sex crime case in South Korea, reported CNN.

Media attention was drawn to the widespread crime after Cho Joo-bin was sentenced to 40 years in prison in November last year for "producing and distributing illegal sexual visual material, forced sexual abuse, rape, sexual harassment, blackmail, recording sexually abusive behaviors, coercion, violation of private information protection, and fraud."

In early 2020, new sentencing guidelines were introduced. According to the Korea Institute of Criminology, the average sentence for people convicted of producing and distributing sexually exploitative material of minors was 2.6 years in 2018. The new guidelines increased the prison sentence to five years for the crime.

This, however, is much below the international jurisdictions. In the US, the punishment for such a crime is a minimum of 15 years in prison under federal law.

Meanwhile, Telegram's spokesperson issued a statement clearing the platform's stand and added that publicly available content which violates their terms of conditions is taken down. "Sexual violence and the abuse of minors are not welcome on our platform," he said.However, according to the CNN, some people are concerned that even with the new sentencing guidelines, when cases are not as high profile as the Telegram case, penalties may not be as severe.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cybercrime victim of cybercrime sexual assault on minors south korea
app
Close
e-paper
A man and child with protective masks walk outside a market as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues, in Karachi, Pakistan.(Reuters)
A man and child with protective masks walk outside a market as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues, in Karachi, Pakistan.(Reuters)
world news

Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine gets approval in Pakistan: Health minister

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Pakistan is in the process of speaking to a number of vaccine makers, but this is the first local approval.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.(REUTERS)
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.(REUTERS)
world news

Bangladesh to turn to Ukraine for wheat as Russia plans to raise export tax

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Russia's economy minister announced the plans on Friday, in another push to curb a rise in domestic food prices triggered by the Covid-19 crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ugandan presidential candidate and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine addresses a news conference at his house in Magere neighbourhood of Kampala, Uganda. (REUTERS)
Ugandan presidential candidate and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine addresses a news conference at his house in Magere neighbourhood of Kampala, Uganda. (REUTERS)
world news

Uganda presidential polls: Bobi Wine claims Museveni committed electoral fraud

Reuters, Kampala
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:44 PM IST
  • Wine accused Museveni of fabricating the results and called the poll "the most fraudulent election in the history of Uganda".
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk in the Ginza shipping area of Tokyo Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 2000 new coronavirus cases on Friday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)(AP)
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk in the Ginza shipping area of Tokyo Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 2000 new coronavirus cases on Friday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)(AP)
world news

Japan's suicides jump 16% in Covid-19 second wave after fall in 1st wave: Study

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:43 PM IST
The July-October suicide rate rose 16% from the same period a year earlier, a stark reversal of the February-June decline of 14%, according to the study by researchers at Hong Kong University and Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Gerontology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won(REUTERS)
world news

EU draft sets out plans to limit US dollar reliance: Report

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:37 PM IST
A draft European Commission policy paper highlights the European Union’s vulnerability to US sanctions and to financial risks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michigan, Virginia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Washington are among the states that have activated their National Guards to strengthen security.(Reuters | Representational image)
Michigan, Virginia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Washington are among the states that have activated their National Guards to strengthen security.(Reuters | Representational image)
world news

US state capitals on edge for armed protests as Trump presidency nears end

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:37 PM IST
The FBI has warned police agencies of possible armed protests at all 50 state capitols starting January 16 through President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, fuelled by supporters of President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers from international flights arrive at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs(REUTERS)
Passengers from international flights arrive at Heathrow Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs(REUTERS)
world news

UK airports call for 'urgent' government support after travel rules tightened

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:32 PM IST
From 0400 GMT on Monday, all travellers to Britain must have a recent negative Covid-19 test and quarantine at home for 10 days on arrival, unless they test negative a second time five days after arrival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists work with a bioreactor at a company facility in New York state, for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug.(AP)
Scientists work with a bioreactor at a company facility in New York state, for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug.(AP)
world news

US officials plead for more use of languishing antibody drugs

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:50 PM IST
The antibody treatments, touted by President Donald Trump and once feared to be subject to rationing because of demand, have instead been underused.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Laschet, the premier of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia - Germany's most populous - won a runoff vote against Friedrich Merz, securing 521 votes against 466 for his arch-conservative rival, according to a ballot of 1,001 party delegates.(REUTERS)
Laschet, the premier of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia - Germany's most populous - won a runoff vote against Friedrich Merz, securing 521 votes against 466 for his arch-conservative rival, according to a ballot of 1,001 party delegates.(REUTERS)
world news

Armin Laschet elected chairman of German chancellor Merkel's CDU party

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:48 PM IST
At the helm of the CDU he replaces Europe's predominant politician and a consistent winner with German voters since taking office in 2005, who has said she will not run for chancellor again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about his plan to administer Covid-19 vaccines to the US population.(REUTERS)
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about his plan to administer Covid-19 vaccines to the US population.(REUTERS)
world news

Trump’s China Inc. onslaught leaves key decisions for Biden

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Kurt Campbell, tipped to become Biden’s Indo-Pacific coordinator, said the administration would initially seek to build consensus with allies on China after dealing with a host of domestic issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court lawyer, politician and former TV host Bukhari was appointed as chief of the state broadcaster in November last year, inviting criticism for getting benefit from his closeness to Prime Minister Khan.(@PTIofficial/Twitter)
Supreme Court lawyer, politician and former TV host Bukhari was appointed as chief of the state broadcaster in November last year, inviting criticism for getting benefit from his closeness to Prime Minister Khan.(@PTIofficial/Twitter)
world news

Pak HC forces govt to remove Imran Khan's aide from PTV chairman's position

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Barring Bukhari from serving as PTV chairman, the high court directed the government to move a fresh summary for his appointment and clarify special age relaxation for him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The three candidates as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz (C), Norbert Roettgen (L) and North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier Armin Laschet stand behind the stage during the vote of the delegates on the second day of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party's 33rd congress held online because of the coronavirus pandemic, in Berlin(AFP)
The three candidates as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz (C), Norbert Roettgen (L) and North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier Armin Laschet stand behind the stage during the vote of the delegates on the second day of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party's 33rd congress held online because of the coronavirus pandemic, in Berlin(AFP)
world news

End of Merkel era: German CDU to pick new party leader on Saturday

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Merkel, the continent's predominant politician and a consistent winner with German voters since taking office in 2005, has said she will not run again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Lindell, chief executive officer of My Pillow Inc., outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
Michael Lindell, chief executive officer of My Pillow Inc., outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
world news

Trump ally with alarming ‘martial law’ notes captured on camera at White House

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Michael Lindell, an avid Trump supporter, reportedly met the US president with notes which included words like “Insurrection Act” and “martial law”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about his plan to administer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines to the US population during a news conference at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.(Reuters)
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about his plan to administer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines to the US population during a news conference at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.(Reuters)
world news

Amazon, Uber among new corporate donors for Joe Biden inauguration

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The inaugural committee disclosed the names of 3,184 additional donors on Friday night, after making its first disclosure of 959 donors last Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Afghan police officer keeps watch at the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan.(REUTERS)
An Afghan police officer keeps watch at the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan.(REUTERS)
world news

2 insider attackers kill 12 Afghan militiamen: Official

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Herat police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said the attackers fled with the slain militiamen's weapons and ammunition, adding that Afghan government forces had regained control of the area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP