'What the hell were you thinking', When Donald Trump called out Katy Perry for marrying 'loser' Russel Brand

Former president Donald Trump’s tweet to Katy Perry has resurfaced tonight after her ex-husband Russell Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women.

The allegations were made public by a joint investigation by the Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

In 2014, Trump tweeted to the pop star, “Katy, what the hell were you thinking when you married loser Russell Brand. There is a guy who has got nothing going, a waste!” He sent the tweet before he ran for the presidency.

Brand and Perry got married in 2010, but their marriage lasted only 14 months. Perry said that Brand ended their relationship by texting her that he wanted a divorce, just before she had to perform in front of a large crowd.

She told Vogue in 2013, “He’s a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him. Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

According to the investigation, Brand has been accused of raping and sexually abusing four women between 2006 and 2013. Just five months after his separation with Perry.

One woman said that Brand raped her “against a wall” in his home in Los Angeles in July 2012. She said she went to a rape crisis center on the same day and that Brand said he was “very sorry” for causing distress.

Another woman said that she was in a relationship with Brand when she was 16 and that he called her “the child”. She claimed that he “forced his penis down her throat”, making her choke.

A third woman said that she was sexually assaulted by Brand in LA and that he threatened to call his lawyers if she spoke out. A fourth woman said that she was assaulted by Brand and that he abused her mentally and physically.

Brand denied the claims in a YouTube video on Friday night, saying, “I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters or a letter and an email. One from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks, as well as some pretty stupid stuff like community festival should be stopped, that I shouldn’t be able to attack mainstream media narratives on this channel.”

“But amidst this litany of astonishing rather baroque attacks, often very serious allegations that I absolutely refute. These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous,” he added.

“Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that. Then almost too transparent, and I’m being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question, is there another agenda at play?”