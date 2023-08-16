What's driving divorce rates in US? No, it's not infidelity

Forbes Survey describing biggest factors behind divorce

As the divorce rate continues to climb across the United States, a recent study conducted by Forbes Advisor sheds light on the primary factors driving couples to split, highlighting the significance of compatibility, family support, and infidelity.

Key Takeaways from Forbes study on Divorce rate in US:

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner’s wife filed for divorce from the actor after nearly 19 years of marriage(HT_PRINT)

The vast majority of divorces (73%) are initiated by just one party, and only a mere 27% of respondents indicated that the decision to end their marriage was mutual.

A striking trend emerges as most divorces occur between the third and seventh years of marriage, with only a meager 4% of couples parting ways after a decade together.

An overwhelming 92% of divorced individuals have acquaintances who have also experienced divorce, underscoring the extent of this pervasive societal issue.

More than half (63%) of those who had gone through a divorce believed that a better understanding of the commitments and responsibilities of marriage could have potentially helped them avoid the dissolution of their union.

Initial-year divorcees, who ended their marriages within the first year, cited a lack of compatibility as the top reason for their separation, with a staggering 59% of couples choosing this as their cause.

Infidelity, while still a significant issue, caused 34% of marriages to unravel among survey respondents, highlighting the enduring challenge of extramarital affairs.

Other prevalent triggers for divorce included insufficient family support, a lack of intimacy, excessive conflicts, and financial stress.

Marital Realities in 2023:

The statistics speak volumes: a staggering 689,308 divorces occurred in 2021 alone, and approximately 50% of all first marriages ultimately end in divorce, with the rates increasing for subsequent marriages.

Choosing 'no fault' divorces, based on 'irreconcilable differences,' is the predominant approach, making up 31% of divorce cases. This stems from the widespread issue of incompatibility, which is the leading cause for marital dissolution.

Identifying Warning Signs in a marriage

Understanding the warning signs of a marriage in crisis can be pivotal in averting divorce. The survey revealed that lack of interest in each other, poor conflict resolution, and avoiding one another were the most commonly cited red flags for impending divorce.

Contrary to popular beliefs, financial stress, hasty marriages, and marrying at a young age were found to be less significant indicators of marital turmoil.

Common Sources of Conflict

Unsurprisingly, divorces often follow a period of escalating conflict. The study identified career choices as the most common source of disagreement, followed closely by parenting differences, division of household labor, and family relationships.

Moreover, for those facing divorce, the importance of seeking legal guidance cannot be overstated. Knowledgeable divorce lawyers can help safeguard the financial well-being of individuals moving forward, offering a sense of stability in a time of uncertainty.

