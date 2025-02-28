Menu Explore
WhatsApp down for several users, messages not getting delivered

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2025 09:38 PM IST

Outage reporting portal Down Detector saw over 4,400 reports of WhatsApp outage at around 9 pm on Friday.

Messaging app WhatsApp was down for thousands of users on Friday evening, with people complaining of undelivered messages. There was no immediate statement from WhatsApp on the outage.

WhatsApp down for several users, messages not getting delivered(Pixabay/Representative)
WhatsApp down for several users, messages not getting delivered(Pixabay/Representative)

Outage reporting portal Down Detector saw over 4,400 reports of WhatsApp outage at around 9 pm on Friday.

As usual, the WhatsApp outage sent people straight to social media, with many posting memes and to confirm if the message app was actually down. #Whatsappdown trended on X in India shortly after the outage was reported.

“Stop toggling your Airplane mode on/off. Stop refreshing your WhatsApp. It’s not your network, WhatsApp is down,” one user wrote on microblogging platform X.

Another wrote, “BREAKING: WhatsApp is down. 𝕏 is up.”

On Thursday, workplace communications platform Slack saw an outage as thousands of users reported they were unable to use the service.

The San Francisco-based tech company said it was investigating reports of trouble connecting or loading Slack. On an update on the company's website, Slack said it had “determined a variety of API endpoints, sending (and) receiving messages, and some threads loading" were impacted.

At the peak of the outage, more than 3,000 users reported they couldn't access the platform, according to the website DownDetector. Some services appeared to be coming back online by mid-morning Wednesday, including group and direct messaging as well as emoticon reactions

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
