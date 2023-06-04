When Donald Trump got King Charles name wrong in Twitter blunder

Donald Trump once got King Charles's name wrong during an awkward blunder on Twitter. The former US President was left embarrassed after a spelling mistake in a tweet following his 2019 visit to London. The then-US President referred to the then Prince of Wales as ‘Prince of Whales’ in a tweet which was quickly deleted.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event.(AP)

“I meet and talk to 'foreign governments' every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about 'Everything!' Should I immediately call the FBI about these calls and meetings How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters,” (sic) Donald Trump then wrote.

Users had then poked fun at Donald Trump for his mistake.

“'The Prince of Whales'. Very funny, Donald Trump. Did you do that on porpoise?,” one wrote while another joked, "Whale of a tweet there, Mr President."

Donald Trump swiftly put out a new and correct version of the tweet.

Donald Trump's visit to the UK

Donald Trump made one state visit to the UK during his presidency with his wife and first lady Melania Trump. During the three-day trip, the former US president was welcomed by the late Queen Elizabeth II, the then Prince of Wales and Prince William. A state banquet was also held at Buckingham Palace attended by senior members of the royal family.

