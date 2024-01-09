close_game
News / World News / When France PM Gabriel Attal became popular? He banned Muslim abayas in schools

When France PM Gabriel Attal became popular? He banned Muslim abayas in schools

ByMallika Soni
Jan 09, 2024 05:51 PM IST

Gabriel Attal is France’s first openly gay prime minister and was chosen for the post after his predecessor Elisabeth Borne resigned,

Emmanuel Macron appointed 34-year-old education minister Gabriel Attal as his new prime minister, his office announced in a statement. Gabriel Attal rose to prominence as the government spokesman and education minister. He is also France’s first openly gay prime minister and was chosen for the post after his predecessor Elisabeth Borne resigned following political turmoil over an immigration law which allows the government to deport foreigners.

Gabriel Attal new France PM: Gabriel Attal leaves after a weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris.(AFP)
Gabriel Attal's political career

At 34, Gabriel Attal is France's youngest post-war prime minister. This record was previously held by Laurent Fabius, who was 37 when he was named prime minister by Francois Mitterrand in 1984. Gabriel Attal is France's first openly gay prime minister and was outed by an old school associate in 2018. At the time, he was in a relationship with Stephane Sejourne, Emmanuel Macron's former political adviser.

How Gabriel Attal became a household name in France?

Gabriel Attal joined the Socialist Party when he was 17. He became popular after being named government spokesman during the pandemic. After this, he was named a junior minister in the finance ministry and then education minister in 2023. He has become popular and has been appreciated as Emmanuel Macron's savviest cabinet ministers and a smooth communicator.

Gabriel Attal's ban on abayas

Gabriel Attal's first move following his appointment as education minister last year was to ban the Muslim abaya dress in state schools. This gained him a lot of popularity among many conservative voters.

When Gabriel Attal talked about bullying on national TV

In a popular TV show recently, Gabriel Attal told the story of how he was bullied in middle school by a former classmate. He recounted how a blog was created to rate classmates' physiques and he was shamed.

