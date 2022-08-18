'When I heard he survived, I was surprised': Salman Rushdie's attacker - Report
- He also expressed his displeasure with the 75-year-old author who has faced death threats - over the years - for writing "The Satanic Verses', which has been accused of blasphemy.
Days after author Salman Rushdie suffered serious stab wounds after he was assaulted in New York, the man - accused of attacking him - has said that he was surprised that Rushdie survived. "When I heard he survived, I was surprised, I guess," 24-year-old Hadi Matar told the New York Post.
He also expressed his displeasure with the 75-year-old author who has faced death threats - over the years - for writing "The Satanic Verses', which has been accused of blasphemy. However, he also clarified that he was not inspired by the 1989 edict, or fatwa, issued under Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini against Rushdie. "I respect Ayatollah. I think he's a great person. That's as far as I will say about that," said Matar, who according to the Post, was advised by his lawyer not to discuss the issue. In the first interview since the attack, Matar also said that he has read "a couple of pages" of the controversial book. "I don't like the person. I don't think he's a very good person," he said.
He described Rushdie as "someone who attacked Islam". He attacked their (Muslims') beliefs, the belief system," Matar added in the interview. Rushdie, 75, was stabbed Friday while attending an event in western New York. He suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, his agent said. He was likely to lose the injured eye. His condition is still serious while he is off ventilator. Matar was arrested immediately after the attack from the venue and was handed over to police. He is charged with attempted murder and assault and has pleaded not guilty in the court. He is now set to appear in court on Friday.
'Outside the whole time'
In the New York Post interview, Matar also said that he had learnt Rushdie would speak at the Chautauqua Institution's literary series via a tweet earlier this year. He told the Post he had taken a bus to Buffalo one day prior to the attack, before taking a Lyft to Chautauqua. After this he was "hanging around pretty much, not doing anything in particular... just walking around," Matar said.
'Increasingly fixated on Islam'
On Monday, Matar's mother, Lebanese-born Silvana Fardos of Fairview, New Jersey, gave an interview to a local British daily. In the interview, she described Matar as "a moody introvert" who became increasingly fixated on Islam after visiting Lebanon to see his estranged father.
(With AFP inputs)
-
U.N. Chief Guterres to meet Erdogan, Zelensky to review grain exports | 5 points
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ukraine on Thursday, with grain exports and concerns about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to top the agenda. Erdogam and Zelensky to meet first time since invasion The meeting will mark as the first between Erdogan and Zelensky since the Russia Ukraine crisis. On Saturday, he will travel on to the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul.
-
'Living with Covid doesn't mean....': WHO chief as deaths rise by 35% in 4 weeks
With the pandemic in its third year, it has been repeated multiple times by leaders and experts that the world has to learn to live with Covid. But in a warning against dropping guards, WHO chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus has said that this does not mean that “we pretend it's not there”. “It means we use all the tools we have to protect ourselves, and protect others,” he said.
-
Pak ‘descending into Banana Republic': Imran Khan after aide's arrest
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan further accused the ruling PML-N's Nawaz Sharif, her daughter Maryam, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP leader Asif Zardari for targeting the state institutions 'in the worst way possible', and still getting away 'without even a hint of a reprimanPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill, a close aide of Imran Khanan, was arrested last week in Islamabad for allegedly making controversial remarks against the Pakistan Army on a private TV channel, local media outlet GeoNews reported.
-
Mutation behind monkeypox spread? WHO’s reply; Roman numerals in clades' names
The world saw 7,500 new monkeypox cases last week, a 20 per cent surge compared to the previous week, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, giving the latest updates on the virus that has triggered concern globally. With the latest spike, the global monkeypox tally has passed the 35,000-mark and 12 deaths have so far been reported; the virus has spread to 92 countries and territories.
-
Nepali woman's quest to learn takes her back to school with son
A Nepali mother of two, Parwati Sunar finds herself attending the same school as her son after returning to an education system she fled at the age of 15, when she eloped with a man seven years her senior. "I think I should not have left my school," she said, explaining the desire to catch up on the lessons she missed, having had her first child at 16.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics