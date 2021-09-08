Where are Massoud, Amrullah Saleh? NRF says it will declare parallel govt

A day after the Taliban announced their 33-member cabinet, the anti-Taliban force in Afghanistan said on Wednesday that they will announce a parallel rule against the illegitimate government of the Taliban, Afghanistan's Khaama Press reported. “The resistance front acknowledged that they will establish a transitional democratic and legitimate government which is forged based on the votes of people and is acceptable to the international community," the Resistance Front said in a statement, asking international bodies like the Un, UNHRC, OIC etc to not cooperate with the Taliban.

"The narrative of a modern Taliban is over... there is no Taliban in favour of an inclusive government. This is going to become a pariah government, an illegitimate government... just look at the number of terrorists in this cabinet. And we expect they are going to reform?" Resistance Front's spokesperson Ali Maisam Nazary said, even as they are losing control of the Panjshir valley. Reports confirmed that Fahim Dashty, one spokesperson of the Resistance has been killed on Sunday triggering speculations that Panjshir leaders Massoud and Amrullah Saleh have left the country. However, Nazary said to AFP that both of them are in teh country and are safe. "The Taliban might control more geography but they lack the legitimacy that the National Resistance Front has. There's a nationwide resistance that is forming," Nazary said.

The Taliban now face the critical issue of acknowledgement from other countries. The United States issued a state department expressing concern over the non-inclusive nature of the Cabinet and also the past record of most of the Cabinet members. Most countries are buying time to deliberate the issue. The Taliban are facing amassive uproar from inside the country for leaving out many groups in the cabinet. Taliban spokesperson has said that this is just an interim set-up and more representation will be accommodated in the cabinet, though he has not spoken anything about women representation.

