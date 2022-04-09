Where is Imran Khan as his party raises 'Kaun bachaega Pakistan' slogan in Assembly

Imran Khan once again skipped the assembly proceeding on Saturday as his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf continued attempts to delay the no-confidence vote Khan is staring at. On April 3, Imran did not attend the assembly session and monitored the proceeding from his chamber. As soon as the deputy speaker dismissed the opposition's no-confidence motion, Imran Khan addressed the nation, in which he announced his advice to dissolve the assembly.

A week and a Supreme Court verdict later, Imran Khan again skipped the assembly on Saturday as foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he will present the position of Imran Khan and the PTI government.

Commenting on Imran Khan's track record of absence, a leading Pakistani columnist Nadeem Farooq Paracha tweeted, "The batsman has decided to play the last ball from the dressing room. How brave." This is in reference to Imran Khan's reiteration that he will not resign coming under the pressure of the opposition and will play till the last ball.

That Imran Khan will not accept his 'defeat' in the no-confidence vote has been made immensely clear by his earlier move of pushing for the dissolution of the assembly that has finally been struck down by the Supreme Court.

According to the Supreme Court order, today's session of the assembly can not be prorogued till the vote is held, while Qureshi has touched upon several issues in his speech, including that of Kashmir, accidental missile firing, CPEC, BRI etc. Criticising the opposition coalition, Qureshi also raised ‘Kaun bachaega Pakistan?’ slogan to which the party members chanted ‘Imran Khan’, ‘Imran Khan’.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan at the assembly. "You spotted the real Khan…..the other hasn’t got the courage & valour a Khan should have," she tweeted.

