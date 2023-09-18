Where's Mrs. Musk? Turkey's President asks Elon Musk about wife's whereabouts

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk found himself in an unexpected and slightly awkward moment during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The encounter occurred as Musk brought his son, X AE A-12 Musk (often referred to as X), to the meeting.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in New York, U.S., September 17, 2023.(via REUTERS)

President Erdogan posed a question to Musk, asking, "Where is your wife?" To which Musk replied, "Oh, she's in San Francisco. We're separated, I take care of him mostly," referring to his son X.

X is one of the children Musk shares with pop singer Grimes, with whom he has had an on-again, off-again relationship. Their "semi-separated" status was announced in September 2021, but the couple has continued to co-parent their children. They welcomed X in May 2020, followed by another child named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (sometimes called Y) in 2021. Recently, a biography of Musk revealed the existence of their third child, Tau Techno Mechanicus.

Musk's family situation has garnered attention, as he has advocated for increasing the world's population, despite having ten known children with three different women.

The meeting took place at the Turkish House, near the United Nations building in New York City, as Erdogan attended the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations. The conversation touched on various topics, including the potential for technology collaboration between SpaceX and Turkey, such as making SpaceX's Starlink available in Turkey. Erdogan also took the opportunity to suggest that Musk consider establishing a Tesla factory in Turkey, which would be the company's seventh global manufacturing facility.

President Erdogan showcased Turkey's technological advancements, highlighting the "Digital Turkey" vision and the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy. He also emphasized the success of Turkey's electric car, Togg, and encouraged Tesla to explore opportunities in Turkey.

Erdogan invited Musk to Teknofest, an annual technology and aerospace event held in İzmir, to explore potential collaborations with SpaceX in Turkey's space program.

This meeting follows a period of criticism directed at Musk's social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), for restricting access to some content in response to a request from the Turkish government during the country's general election in May.

While the encounter began with an unusual question, it concluded with discussions about technological advancements and potential business collaborations between Musk's enterprises and Turkey, emphasizing the diverse interests and pursuits of the tech mogul.