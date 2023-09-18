News / World News / Did Elon Musk buy a Scottish soccer team after club accused him of ‘theft’? Here's the truth

ByHT News Desk
Sep 18, 2023 08:54 PM IST

The real story behind reports that Elon Musk has bought a Scottish soccer team

It all started with an accusatory tweet by an amateur Scottish soccer team followed by a buzz on social media that Elon Musk has bought the Scottish Club. So what actually happened?

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

Last Wednesday Elon Musk owned SpaceX shared a photo of its employees at the company's Starbase spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas and the social media users were quick to point out that a logo spotted in the image has a striking resemblance to Haddington Town AFC. It is being reported that the club uses the goat in all of its branding as a nod to the acronym 'greatest of all time'.

A barely visible logo at the bottom of the rocket launchpad contains a white goat in front of a crescent moon with an “X” across its shoulder.

Reacting to the publicity their small club was getting on the international platform Haddington Town also joined in the discourse and accused Elon of stealing their badge. “Why has @ElonMusk stole our badge? Give it back!” Haddington Town tweeted alongside laughing emojis and a photo of the supposedly “stolen” symbol.

Not willing to take Elon Musk to the court Haddington has been enjoying the international coverage the brand has been garnering. In a series of tweets they even asked Musk to join the club. ‘Our DMs are open @elonmusk come fund our new tracksuits 🤝🏼’, their official handle posted. However, the Scottish humour was misunderstood by many publications after they posted, ‘I guess the cat is out of the back! We can officially announce after the #SpaceX teaser that @elonmusk has joined the Goats! You guys were too quick to spot our badge. The club are delighted to have Elon on board, the big man can’t wait to get started.’ Several publications assumed this to be a confirmation that Musk has bought the club after he was accused of theft. But the story was busted by Haddington.

Musk is yet to reply to the controversy and join in the conversation, whereas, until then Haddington is delightful for all the spotlight.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

