Whispered drama at King Charles III's coronation: Duchess Kate vs. Queen Camilla

It was a day of regal splendor and grandeur at the recent coronation of King Charles III, but behind the scenes, an unexpected drama was brewing. Whispers of a discreet standoff between Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles sent shockwaves through Westminster Abbey, hinting at a potential royal feud in the making.

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III, in London, Saturday, May 6 2023. King Charles III and Camila the Queen Consort, members of the Royal family and VIP's gathered at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation service.(AP)

Kate decided to create a no-curtsy zone around Camilla, a move that immediately fueled speculation about underlying tensions. This incident unfolded amidst reports that Princess Anne had confronted Camilla over her title change, further adding to the intrigue surrounding the event.

As royal expert Tom Bower revealed, the tension between Kate and Camilla was palpable during the coronation. The Princess of Wales, known for her grace and poise, noticeably refrained from curtsying at Camilla during the ceremony. Bower suggested that Kate's decision not to show the customary gesture could be interpreted as a sign of brewing conflict between the two royal figures.

Bower went on to explain that Kate was not the only one unhappy with Camilla. Prince William, Kate's husband, was reportedly also angered by his step-mother-in-law's actions, adding to the growing tension within the royal family.

The unease surrounding Camilla's presence at the coronation stemmed from Buckingham Palace's official announcement that she would relinquish her title of Queen Consort for the occasion, instead being bestowed with the title of Queen. This decision evidently caused discomfort among other members of the royal family.

However, the change in title was not the sole reason for Kate's displeasure. Bower highlighted that the way Camilla's family was prominently featured at the coronation, with over twenty members in attendance, did not sit well with Kate. In contrast, only four members of the Middleton family were present, further amplifying the perceived disparity.

Adding to the mounting tension, Prince William notably omitted to mention Camilla during the coronation concert the following day, a clear indication of the strained relations between the families, according to Bower.

Meanwhile, reports emerged of a confrontation between Princess Anne and Camilla during the coronation dinner. The Princess Royal, known for her directness, apparently expressed her disapproval of Camilla's recent title transition. Buckingham Palace had previously announced that Camilla's title would change from Queen Consort to Queen, a decision that had garnered mixed reactions.

Renowned designer David Emanuel, famous for creating Princess Diana's iconic wedding gown, revealed insider details about the heated exchange between Anne and Camilla. According to Emanuel, Anne staunchly maintained her stance, insisting on referring to Camilla as Queen Consort, regardless of the official change in title.

With tensions running high at the dinner, the drama posed a delicate situation for King Charles, who had to navigate the complex dynamics within his family.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were ultimately crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, their official coronation filled with both ceremonial splendor and underlying whispers of strife. As the dust settles, the world eagerly watches to see how these simmering tensions within the royal household will unfold in the coming months.