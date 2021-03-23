IND USA
While presidents typically take the Marine One helicopter for the brief trip, weather forced the president Biden to fly to Hagerstown, Maryland, via Air Force One, before taking a motorcade to the camp.(AP)
White House says 27 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to ship out this week

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients updated the nation's governors on the vaccine supply in a call earlier Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on board Air Force One.
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:49 PM IST

The White House on Tuesday said 27 million Covid-19 vaccine doses will be distributed to US states and other localities this week, including 4 million doses from Johnson & Johnson.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients updated the nation's governors on the vaccine supply in a call earlier Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on board Air Force One.

covid-19 vaccine white house official
