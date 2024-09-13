WHO approves first Mpox vaccine to boost disease control in Africa

In its effort to control the Mpox outbreak in Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) has approved Bavarian Nordic's vaccine, known as Jynneos in the United States. It is also reviewing another vaccine, LC16, made by Japan's KM Biologics. A patient showing his hand with a sore caused by an infection of the monkeypox virus, in the isolation area for monkeypox patients at the Arzobispo Loayza hospital, in Lima, Peru. (Photo by Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP)

This approval, called prequalification, allows United Nation agencies to purchase the vaccine and coordinate donations. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which helps fund vaccines for low-income countries, has up to $500 million available for mpox vaccines.

“This first pre-qualification of a vaccine against mpox is an important step in our fight against the disease, both in the context of the current outbreaks in Africa, and in future,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

ALSO READ- First mpox case in India stable, isolated at Delhi hospital

What is mpox? What are its symptoms?

Mpox is from the same virus family as smallpox but causes milder symptoms such as fever, chills, and body aches. In more severe cases, people can develop lesions on the face, hands, chest, and genitals.

ALSO READ- Amid global mpox outbreak, Centre issues safety advisory to states, UTs

How will mpox vaccine be administered?

The mpox vaccine will be given as a two-dose regimen to people aged 18 and above under WHO authorisation. In outbreak situations, it may also be administered to infants, children, and adolescents, even though it is not yet licensed for those under 18, if the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.

The UN health agency chief has called for an urgent increase in vaccine procurement, donations, and distribution to ensure the mpox vaccine reaches the most affected areas, alongside other response measures.

ALSO READ- Mpox Virus: Know about the outbreak and what it means for India

Poor countries most hit

The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) revealed that almost 70 per cent of mpox cases in Congo involve children under 15, who also represent 85 per cent of the deaths.

Last Thursday, the Africa CDC reported 107 new deaths and 3,160 new cases over the past week, following the recent launch of a continental response plan by Africa CDC and WHO.

(Inputs from wires)