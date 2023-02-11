WHO chief Tedros Adhanom arrives in Syria's quake-hit Aleppo

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived on Saturday in Syria's quake-stricken city of Aleppo, state media reported.

Tedros "arrived at Aleppo airport to tour some hospitals and shelters with (Syria's) health minister and the governor of Aleppo", the official news agency SANA said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}