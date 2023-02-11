Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom arrives in Syria's quake-hit Aleppo

Published on Feb 11, 2023 04:56 PM IST

Tedros "arrived at Aleppo airport to tour some hospitals and shelters with (Syria's) health minister and the governor of Aleppo", the official news agency SANA said.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization.(AP file)
AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived on Saturday in Syria's quake-stricken city of Aleppo, state media reported.

