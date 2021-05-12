Home / World News / WHO chief Tedros says will work with member states on panel findings
WHO chief Tedros says will work with member states on panel findings

A Covid-19 pandemic review panel issued its report on Wednesday saying that a new transparent global system should be set up for probing disease outbreaks, empowering the WHO to deploy investigators at short notice and reveal findings.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus(Reuters)

The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the agency would discuss with its 194 member states the findings and recommendations of an independent pandemic review panel - which found shortcomings by WHO and by governments.

"We look forward to working with our member states to discuss the recommendations of this panel and the other committees to build a stronger WHO and a healthier, safer, fairer future for all of us," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus told an event to launch the report.

