WHO does not back vaccination passports for now: Spokeswoman

WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said due to uncertainty over whether inoculation prevents transmission of the virus, as well as equity concerns, WHO does not back vaccine passports
Reuters | , Geneva
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 03:45 PM IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) does not back requiring vaccination passports for entry or exit, due to uncertainty over whether inoculation prevents transmission of the virus, as well as equity concerns, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The WHO now expects to review China's Covid-19 vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac for possible emergency use listing around the end of April, as more data is required, WHO spokewoman Margaret Harris added at a UN news briefing.

