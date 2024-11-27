Who is Ajahn Siripanyo, the billionaire heir who left his father’s $5 billion empire to become a monk?

Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, the son of Malaysian telecom tycoon Ananda Krishnan, chose to renounce his wealthy lifestyle at the age of 18, despite his father’s immense fortune. Ananda Krishnan, also known as AK, is Malaysia's third-richest individual, with a net worth exceeding ₹40,000 crore (over US$5 billion), according to a report by the South China Post. Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, the son of Malaysian telecom tycoon Ananda Krishnan.(X)

Ananda Krishnan's business empire includes telecommunications, satellites, media, oil, gas, and real estate. He is also the former owner of Aircel, which once sponsored the famous IPL team Chennai Super Kings, captained by MS Dhoni.

While Ven Ajahn Siripanyo’s father is a prominent businessman, his mother, Momwajarongse Suprinda Chakraban, has connections to the Thai royal family.

Ven Ajahn Siripanyo’s decision to pursue monasticism is one that his father, a devout Buddhist and philanthropist, deeply respects.

All about Ajahn Siripanyo: How did it all begin?

- At the age of 18, Ven Ajahn Siripanyo visited Thailand to pay respects to his mother's family and decided to temporarily ordain at a retreat for fun. However, the experience led him to a permanent monastic life. Over two decades later, he is now a forest monk and the abbot of Dtao Dum Monastery, situated near the Thailand-Myanmar border.

- Not much is publicly known about Ven Ajahn Siripanyo's reasons for becoming a monk, but he reportedly embraces a simple life, including alms-seeking. He was raised with his two sisters in the UK.

- Though details of his childhood are scarce, it is known that Siripanyo grew up in London and studied in the UK. His upbringing and open-minded approach to different cultures likely shaped his understanding of Buddhist teachings.

- While Siripanyo's specific languages are not widely disclosed, he is fluent in up to eight languages. He is known to speak English, and Tamil and Thai are likely among the languages he knows, given his diverse background, South China Post report said.

- Though he lives as a monk, Siripanyo occasionally returns to his former lifestyle when necessary. He makes time to visit his father, sometimes travelling in luxury, as one of Buddhism's principles emphasises the importance of familial love. For instance, he was once seen taking a private jet to meet Krishnan in Italy. He also attended a spiritual retreat in Penang Hill, which his father later purchased for his convenience.