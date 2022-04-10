Putin makes key appointment to lead Ukraine forces after failure in Kyiv: report

Russian president Vladimir Putin has appointed a new general to lead the country's forces in Ukraine, this amid Moscow's continuous failed attempts to capture the Ukrainian capital Kyiv even as the war entered the 46th day, CNN reported.Alexander Dvorknikov is the commander of Russia's Southern Military District and has been named the theatre commander of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. According to reports, the Russian general has set a goal to present Putin with some progress in the battlefield ahead of the Victory Day on May 9.

According to reports, Dvorknikov is said to be the brain behind the missile strike killed 52 people at a railway station in Kramatorsk town. Here's all you need to know about the Russian general, who is also dubbed as ‘Butcher of Syria' according to Western media reports.> After joining the then Soviet Army in 1978, Dvornikov commanded units in the 10th Guards Tank Division as well as the 2nd Guards Motor Rifle Divisions in the 1990s.

> Dvornikov shot to fame when he commanded troops in Syria in 2016 to help Bashar al Assad crush his enemies in the Syrian civil war, Metro reported.> The Russian general is known for his battlefield intelligence and is familiar with the Donbas region where pro-Russian separatists have been fighting the Ukrainian forces since 2014.> According to Daily Mail, Dvornikov has also been assigned with the responsibility to oversee Black Sea and the Crimean peninsula, which was seized by the Russian forces in 2014.>Dvornikov was conferred with Russia's highest military honour in 2016.

According to European officials, the May 9 deadline could lead to Russians making more mistakes in the war against Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian armed forces have claimed that Russia lost 19,100 military personnel, 705 tanks, 151 aircraft and 136 helicopters in its campaign in Ukraine since February 24. Moscow also lost 1,895 armoured personnel vehicle and 55 anti-aircraft systems.

