Who is Blaise Metreweli, first woman to head UK spy agency MI6?

Blaise Metreweli has been appointed as the new chief of MI6, becoming the first woman to lead Britain’s foreign intelligence service since it was founded in 1909. This undated image released by the United Kingdom Foreign Office shows new MI6 chief Blaise Metreweli.(United Kingdom Foreign Office via AP)

A veteran intelligence officer and current director of technology and innovation at MI6, she will take over in the autumn from Richard Moore, who has held the post for five years.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed the historic appointment on Sunday, calling it “an important moment” for the country’s national security leadership.

“The United Kingdom is facing threats on an unprecedented scale – be it aggressors who send their spy ships to our waters or hackers whose sophisticated cyber plots seek to disrupt our public services,” he said.

A veteran intelligence officer with 25 years of service, Blaise Metreweli, 47, now emerges as the public face of MI6, the only member of Britain’s foreign spy agency whose identity is officially disclosed. “I am proud and honoured to be asked to lead my Service,” she said.

Metreweli takes the helm at a critical time, as MI6 confronts escalating threats from hostile states such as China and Russia. Their use of cyber warfare, espionage, and influence campaigns continues to undermine global stability and target British interests, while terrorism remains a persistent concern, reported Reuters.

The role, traditionally known as “C”, differs from the fictional “M” in the James Bond universe, famously portrayed by Judi Dench in seven films starting in the 1990s.

Veteran spy and tech expert

A Cambridge University graduate in anthropology and former member of its women’s rowing team, Metreweli also brings deep expertise in emerging technologies, having served as MI6’s director of technology and innovation.

“At a time of global instability and emerging security threats, where technology is power and our adversaries are working ever closer together, Blaise will ensure the UK can tackle these challenges head-on to keep Britain safe and secure at home and abroad,” said Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

In line with this push for diversity, MI6 has expanded recruitment beyond its traditional pool of elite university candidates. Its official messaging now promotes flexible working, family-friendly policies, and a commitment to drawing talent from all backgrounds.

The selection of Metreweli, an internal candidate, followed a confidential process initiated in March, when senior civil servants invited applications from across the intelligence, diplomatic, defence, and policing sectors.

Britain’s other intelligence bodies have already made history with female chiefs. MI5, the domestic security service, was headed by Stella Rimington from 1992 to 1996 and Eliza Manningham-Buller from 2002 to 2007, while GCHQ appointed Anne Keast-Butler as director in 2023.

Moore, an Oxford-educated diplomat with a Bond-like persona, had advocated for greater inclusion within the service.

In a 2023 post on X, he said he aimed to be “the last C selected from an all-male shortlist”, expressing support for women’s equality in intelligence leadership.

With Reuters inputs