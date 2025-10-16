Who is Goldy Dhillon? Gangster owning up repeated firings at Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe

For the third time in four months, comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant, Kap's Cafe, in Surrey, Canada, came under gunfire on Thursday. Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu, both associated with Lawrence Bishnoi's operations, claimed responsibility for the attack on social media. Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu, both associated with Lawrence Bishnoi's operations, claimed responsibility.

This is the third shooting at Kapil Sharma’s restaurant since July. The first occurred on July 10, when employees were still inside, while the second, on August 8, involved at least 25 shots being fired. No one has been hurt.

I take responsibility: Goldy Dhillon

Shortly after the latest attack, a purported post by Goldy Dhillon surfaced online, taking responsibility for the three shootings that took place (at Kaps Caffe).

The viral screenshot of the post from Goldy Dhillon shows the threatening tone, claiming that he had called Kapil Sharma, but he ‘didn’t hear the ring', resulting in the action.

"If he still doesn't hear the ring, the next action will be conducted in Mumbai," it added.

A purported video also surfaced online, which showed a man, whose face was hidden by a big emoji, firing several shots from a car.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the post and the video.

Who is Goldy Dhillon?

Gangster Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon, who has claimed responsibility for the latest attack on Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada, has a ₹10-lakh reward on his head from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A key operative of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi–Goldy Brar criminal syndicate, Dhillon is also accused in the January 2024 shooting at a businessman’s residence in Sector 5, Chandigarh.

The case was later taken over by the NIA, with both Dhillon and Goldy Brar named in the chargesheet. Both were declared fugitives, the agency announcing a ₹10-lakh reward on Dhillon and labeling Brar a terrorist.

From Patiala to Germany to Canada

Police officials said Dhillon initially worked with Goldy Brar before joining the Bishnoi group. Hailing from Rajpura in Patiala, he fled India in 2022 through illegal means and reportedly reached Germany. His current hideouts remain unconfirmed, though he is believed to be based in Europe.

The first FIR against him was for attempted murder in 2022, and he has since been named in more than a dozen cases, including extortion, targeted killings, and Arms Act violations across Punjab, particularly in Mohali, Rajpura, and Chandigarh.

Dhillon has been active both in India and abroad, allegedly extorting ₹2 million from a businessman in Surrey.

In June, he claimed responsibility for the murder of 57-year-old Surrey businessman Satwinder Sharma, a prominent figure in the local Punjabi community who ran a workforce supply company since 1992.

Dhillion's link with Babbar Khalsa

In early 2025, Punjab Police said they had dismantled Dhillon’s “target-killing module,” arresting two operatives in Patiala who were tasked with carrying out murders in Mohali and Rajpura.

“There were also reports about Dhillon’s growing proximity with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) cells in Europe and other countries,” a senior official from Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) said.

In August, following an earlier attack on Kapil’s cafe, Dhillon warned in a social media post that the next attack would be in Mumbai, where the comedian resides.