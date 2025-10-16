Edit Profile
    Firing at Kapil Sharma's Canada restaurant third time in four months: Report

    The report said gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu, both part of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's operations, claimed credit for the attack on social media.

    Updated on: Oct 16, 2025 7:08 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada's Surrey for a third time in the past four months, NDTV reported on Thursday.

    Shots were fired at Kap's Cafe, owned by comdian Kapil Sharma. (PTI file)
    Shots were fired at Kap's Cafe, owned by comdian Kapil Sharma. (PTI file)

    According to the report, gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu, both part of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's operations, claimed credit for the attack on social media.

    This is the third time since July that Kapil Sharma's restaurant has been targeted in a shooting incident. The first attack was on July 10, when some employees were still inside. The second attack, in which at least 25 shots were fired, happened on August 8.

    Shortly after the latest attack, Goldy Dhillon's post claiming responsibility for it reportedly surfaced, which warned the "general public" to stay away.

    "I, Goldy Dhillon, take responsibility for the three shootings that took place (at Kaps Caffe). We have no enmity with the general public," the post reportedly said.

    The viral screenshot of the post from Goldy Dhillon shows the threatening tone, claiming that he had called Kapil Sharma, but he ‘didn’t hear the ring', resulting in the action.

    "If he still doesn't hear the ring, the next action will be conducted in Mumbai," it added.

    HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the post.

    This is the first attack by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang since being listed as a "terror entity” by the government of Canada last month.

    Lawernce Bishnoi gang listed as ‘terror entity’ in Canada

    The Canadian government had, in late September, listed the Bishnoi Gang as a “terror entity”. The gang is allegedly operated by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in jail in India. While Delhi has long sought a handle on terror groups targeting India, the Liberal government in Ottawa has acted, saying that this gang “targets specific communities”, such as the diaspora, within Canada.

    The listing on Sunday, September 29, comes after reports over several months that the Bishnoi gang targeted pro-Khalistan elements, including Sikh Canadian citizens, inside Canada over the past few years.

    recommendedIcon
