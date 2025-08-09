Shots fired at Kapil Sharma’s cafe: Gangster behind attack on NIA’s most-wanted list

Gangster Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon, who has taken responsibility for the latest attack on comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada’s Surrey, has a ₹10-lakh reward on his head by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Goldy Dhillon is a key operative of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar criminal syndicate. (HT)

A key operative of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar criminal syndicate, he is an accused in the January 2024 firing at a businessman’s residence in Sector 5, Chandigarh.

The case was later taken over by the NIA, and both Dhillon and Goldy Brar were named in the chargesheet. Both were declared fugitives, with the agency announcing a ₹10-lakh reward on Dhillon and designating Brar as a terrorist.

Police officials say Dhillon first joined hands with Goldy Brar and later joined the Bishnoi group.

Originally from Rajpura in Patiala, Dhillon fled India in 2022 using illegal ways and managed to first reach Germany. His present hideouts are not confirmed, but he is said to be based in Europe.

The first FIR against him was an attempt to murder case at his native in 2022 and ever since, he has been named in over dozen cases, including extortion, targeted killings and Arms Act violations across Punjab, particularly in Mohali, Rajpura and Chandigarh.

Dhillon has been active both in India and abroad, allegedly extorting ₹2 million from a businessman in Surrey. In June this year, he had also claimed responsibility for the murder of 57-year-old Surrey businessman Satwinder Sharma.

Sharma, who had operated a workforce supply company since 1992, was a prominent figure within the local Punjabi community.

In early 2025, Punjab Police had busted what they called his “target-killing module”, arresting two operatives in Patiala who were tasked with carrying out murders in Mohali and Rajpura.

“There were also reports about Dhillon’s growing proximity with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) cells in Europe and other countries,” said a senior official from Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

‘Next attack in Mumbai soon...’

In his social media post following the attack on Kapil’s cafe, Dhillon said the next attack would be in Mumbai, where the comedian lives.

The post, whose authenticity is still under scrutiny and written in Hindi originally, says: “We had called up Kapil Sharma but it seems he did not hear the phone ring. We had to carry out this operation. If he still won’t hear the ring, we will have to do our next operation soon in Mumbai.”

This was the second such attack at Kap’s Cafe in a month. Surrey Police have so far not shared further details about the firing. No one was injured in the two attacks, the earlier one in the second week of July, soon after the cafe’s inauguration.