Who is Harriet Sperling? 5 things to know as NHS nurse marries Queen Elizabeth's grandson Peter Phillips

The wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling took place at All Saints’ Church in a quaint village located in Gloucestershire, nestled deep within the Cotswolds.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling are officially married!

A photographer takes pictures as Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling leave following their wedding at All Saints' Church in Kemble, Cirencester, Britain, June 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez(REUTERS)

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Peter, 48, is the eldest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth and the sole son of Princess Anne. He wed the 45-year-old pediatric nurse and freelance writer in a private ceremony in the English county where she was raised. The groom's parents, Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, were significant attendees at the event, along with Peter’s sister, Zara, and her spouse, Mike Tindall. King Charles and Queen Camilla had a particularly hectic day as they managed both the wedding and Derby Day at Epsom Downs, which is roughly two hours away by car.

Also Read: Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling tie knot: See photos from first Royal wedding for Windsors in several years

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{{^usCountry}} When did the last Royal wedding occur? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When did the last Royal wedding occur? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The last significant royal weddings involving Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren occurred a few years prior, but they happened in rapid succession. Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Her sister, Princess Beatrice, followed suit in July 2020; however, her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was a much more subdued event, taking place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge with only close family members, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions at that time. Who is Harriet Sperling? 5 things to know as NHS nurse as she becomes newest member of Royal family Phillips, the eldest grandchild of the late Queen and a nephew of King Charles, announced his engagement to Harriet, a mother of one, in August. At 48 years old and 19th in line to the throne, he was previously married to Autumn Kelly, with whom he shares two daughters, Isla and Savannah. He also had a long-term relationship with Lindsay Wallace, which ended in 2024, before he found love with Harriet, an NHS paediatric nurse who has a teenage daughter named Georgia. The couple made their first public appearance together in the summer of 2024 at the Badminton Horse Trials, where Harriet interacted with Anne, who is to be the sister-in-law of Zara, as well as Queen Camilla. In June of last year, they attended Royal Ascot together, where Harriet, who has also been married before, made her debut in one of the carriages during the royal procession, a move interpreted as a significant indication of her integration into the royal family. Just weeks later, the couple announced their engagement after Peter proposed with a beautiful diamond ring, crafted by the same jeweller who designed the late Queen's engagement ring. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The last significant royal weddings involving Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren occurred a few years prior, but they happened in rapid succession. Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Her sister, Princess Beatrice, followed suit in July 2020; however, her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was a much more subdued event, taking place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge with only close family members, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions at that time. Who is Harriet Sperling? 5 things to know as NHS nurse as she becomes newest member of Royal family Phillips, the eldest grandchild of the late Queen and a nephew of King Charles, announced his engagement to Harriet, a mother of one, in August. At 48 years old and 19th in line to the throne, he was previously married to Autumn Kelly, with whom he shares two daughters, Isla and Savannah. He also had a long-term relationship with Lindsay Wallace, which ended in 2024, before he found love with Harriet, an NHS paediatric nurse who has a teenage daughter named Georgia. The couple made their first public appearance together in the summer of 2024 at the Badminton Horse Trials, where Harriet interacted with Anne, who is to be the sister-in-law of Zara, as well as Queen Camilla. In June of last year, they attended Royal Ascot together, where Harriet, who has also been married before, made her debut in one of the carriages during the royal procession, a move interpreted as a significant indication of her integration into the royal family. Just weeks later, the couple announced their engagement after Peter proposed with a beautiful diamond ring, crafted by the same jeweller who designed the late Queen's engagement ring. {{/usCountry}}

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Peter wed his first wife, Autumn, in a lavish ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2008, attended by guests including the late Queen and Prince Philip, as well as his cousin Prince Harry. Although Prince William could not attend, the Princess of Wales was invited, despite being unmarried at that time, and it is believed that this wedding marked the first occasion she met the late Queen.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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