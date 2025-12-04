Windsor Castle transforms into a festive paradise as King Charles welcomes German President to state banquet

The British Royal Family has already begun easing into the festive season, and that mood was clear in a new video shared on their official Instagram account. The clip captured preparations for a state banquet held on Wednesday evening at Windsor Castle, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the grandeur unfolding inside St George’s Hall. Britain's King Charles III delivers a speech during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on December 3, 2025, the first day of a three day state visit by the German President. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier received a ceremonial welcome to Britain Wednesday as his state visit got into full swing -- the first by Germany's official head of state in 27 years. (Photo by CARLOS JASSO / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

“Preparations are taking place for this evening’s State Banquet! The traditional Christmas tree in St George’s Hall is a 25-foot-high Nordmann Fir taken from Windsor Great Park and is dressed with thousands of twinkling lights,” the caption noted, setting the tone for the lavish event.

Windsor turns into Christmas wonderland

The banquet brought together King Charles and his family as they hosted German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. As reported by the BBC, around 152 guests attended, including well-known names like model Claudia Schiffer, music composer Hans Zimmer, and violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter. Joining the gathering were the Prince and Princess of Wales, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and several senior royals.

In his address, the King touched on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and emphasised the shared commitment between the UK and Germany to support the nation. “The United Kingdom and Germany together stand with Ukraine and bolster Europe against the threat of further Russian aggression,” King Charles said, according to the BBC.

The Instagram video also showcased St George’s Hall decked out in full holiday style, from its towering Christmas tree to the floral displays, ornate cutlery, candles, and detailed table settings. The visuals made it clearthat the evening was designed to be both ceremonial and memorable.

Watch the video here:

German President’s visit to Great Britain

This visit marks the first time in 27 years that a German head of state has travelled to the UK. President Steinmeier was welcomed at Heathrow Airport by the Prince and Princess of Wales on December 3. As rfi.com notes, the trip is a reciprocal gesture following King Charles’s visit to Germany in 2023, his first official overseas tour after becoming monarch.

Also read: Royal Family turmoil erupts: King Charles moves against Prince Andrew over Epstein scandal’s shadow

The visit highlights the growing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in defence and security. The UK and Germany signed a defence pact in October 2024, followed by a ‘friendship treaty’ in July this year, signalling a deeper phase of post-Brexit partnership.

The German President’s office described the trip as the beginning of “a new era in relations between our two countries,” though how this evolves in the long run will depend on future diplomatic priorities.