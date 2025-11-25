David Beckham reflects on receiving knighthood from King Charles: ‘I wasn’t nervous, just emotional…'

The 50-year-old, received the title of Sir in recognition of his remarkable impact on the sport and his philanthropic commitments. The knighthood was bestowed upon him by King Charles during a formal ceremony held at Windsor Castle in England, earlier this month, marking one of the most significant acknowledgements in British public life.

Former British footballer David Beckham has finally spoken about being knighted and the milestone has left him deeply moved. Opening up about the honour for the first time, he reflected on what the moment meant to him and those closest to him. “It’s been a very emotional week,” David told People magazine, adding, “I wasn’t nervous, just emotional, as it means so much to me and my family.”

Dressed in a custom morning suit created by his wife Victoria Beckham, Davidwas accompanied by his parents, Ted Beckham and Sandra West, making the day a true family celebration. “It’s such a huge honor to receive, and all-round, it was a very special day for us. It’s a memory I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” he said, walking about the the weight of the occasion.

The honour comes more than 20 years after David was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2003. His name was reportedly first considered for a knighthood in 2011, but the recognition finally arrived, acknowledging not just his glittering club and England career with Manchester United, Real Madrid and more, but also his years of advocacy and global charity work.