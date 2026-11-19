US President Donald Trump referred to Vladimir Putin as his “friend” while greeting the Russian leader ahead of their trilateral meeting with China's Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on Thursday. Track the Apec Summit live here

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. (REUTERS)

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A video of the interaction shows Trump spotting Putin and saying, “Who is he? He’s my friend.” He then walks up to the Russian President, shakes his hand and says, “Nice to see you.” Putin responds with a similar greeting.

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Speaking to reporters, the US President said, “We look forward to our meeting. We’ve had a great relationship for many years. We know each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start.”

Deep Dive Why did Trump call Putin his “friend” at the Shenzhen meeting? Trump greeted Putin with a handshake and said, “He’s my friend,” adding that they had known each other for a long time and had a great relationship. He later called it an honour to be with Putin. What did Trump, Xi and Putin agree to in their Shenzhen peace declaration? The declaration committed the three countries to dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation, and to upholding strategic stability. It also called for increasing the production and supply of refined petroleum products. Did the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting produce a peace deal for Ukraine? No Ukraine peace deal was announced. The leaders discussed the war, but the Shenzhen declaration did not mention it.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump later told Fox News, “It’s an honour to be with Vladimir.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump later told Fox News, “It’s an honour to be with Vladimir.” {{/usCountry}}

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The meeting between Trump and Putin lasted around 40 minutes. It was their first face-to-face meeting in 15 months, following their previous talks in Alaska in August 2025. The Alaska summit had failed to produce a breakthrough in efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

According to Russian state media, the Ukraine war was the main subject of their latest discussion. Putin reportedly left the meeting in an “excellent mood”.

ALSO READ | Nuclear risks, supply of petroleum and strategic security: What China, Russia and US' 'peace declaration' says

Trump, Xi and Putin hold historic trilateral meeting

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The meeting between Trump and Putin was followed by a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

It was the first-ever three-way meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China, the world's three major nuclear powers.

“We are really making history. The three of us have a great deal to discuss,” Trump said at the beginning of the meeting. He added, “No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement.”

Putin said the three countries had several shared interests in resolving regional conflicts, including the war in Ukraine. He also said cooperation between Moscow, Beijing and Washington could help strengthen global stability.

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President Donald Trump, from right, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province, Thursday.

Putin later described his meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping as “useful and substantive”. He said the leaders discussed several issues, including the war in Ukraine, as per AP.

Responding to comparisons between the trilateral meeting and the 1945 Yalta Conference, Putin said that just as the conference had cemented the “realities” of that time, “they will have to accept the realities in today's conflicts”.

What Trump, Putin and Xi discussed

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The leaders discussed nuclear arms control, international security, energy supplies and regional conflicts, including the wars in Ukraine and the US-Israeli war on Iran.

ALSO READ | ‘Russia, China, US can strengthen global stability’: Putin at trilateral summit with Trump, Xi

Trump said the three countries were in a unique position to discuss reducing nuclear weapons and the risk of their use.

“As the world's three largest nuclear powers, the United States, Russia, and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used,” he said.

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The talks also came after the expiry of the New START nuclear arms control treaty between the US and Russia in February this year.

Following the meeting, the three countries issued a joint peace declaration, according to Chinese and Russian state media. It included commitments to uphold strategic stability, discuss reducing nuclear risks and prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The declaration also called for increasing the production and supply of refined petroleum products to benefit countries around the world. The leaders further discussed reforms at the United Nations and the role of international institutions, including the International Criminal Court (ICC).