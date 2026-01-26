Who is Imaan Mazari? Lawyer and vocal critic of Pakistan military jailed for 17 years with husband

A Pakistani court has sentenced prominent human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and her husband to a total of 17 years in prison over what authorities described as “anti-state” social media posts, in a case that has renewed scrutiny of Pakistan’s shrinking space for dissent and civil liberties. This picture taken on December 5, 2025 shows human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari (R) with her husband and fellow lawyer Hadi Ali Chattha (L), during a court hearing in Islamabad. (AFP)

Mazari, a vocal critic of Pakistan’s powerful military establishment, was convicted on Saturday along with her husband, lawyer Hadi Ali Chattha, according to a court order seen by Reuters.

Speaking after her conviction, Mazari framed her imprisonment as part of a broader pattern of repression. “We're not the first people who will be unlawfully incarcerated in this country,” she told AFP news agency.

Also Read | Trump, Vance held up trade deal with India: US senator's ‘leaked’ audio amid tariff tensions

Earlier this week, Mazari struck a defiant note in court, saying, “Truth seems overwhelmingly difficult in this country.” Acknowledging the risks that came with her work, she added, “But we knew that when we got into this work, we're ready to face that… We will not back down,” Mazari told AFP.

Court ruling and sentencing The Islamabad court convicted the couple on three counts, handing down sentences of five years, 10 years and two years respectively. The sentences will run concurrently.

According to court documents, Mazari had “disseminated highly offensive” content online.

Mazari and her husband, Chattha, have consistently denied the allegations, maintaining that the cases against them stem from their criticism of enforced disappearances and alleged human rights abuses — accusations Pakistan’s military has denied.

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina's Delhi address leaves Bangladesh ‘shocked, surprised’: 'Allowing it…'

Who is Imaan Mazari The 32-year-old is one of Pakistan’s most recognisable human rights lawyers, known for taking up cases that directly challenge state institutions, as reported by AFP.

She is a graduate from the University of Edinburgh, and legal career has focused on cases relating to enforced disappearances, minority rights, press freedom and defending individuals accused under Pakistan’s stringent blasphemy laws.

Mazari, in the past, has represented ethnic Baloch activists, journalists facing defamation charges and even Afghan nationals who were targeted during Pakistan crackdowns.

According to the AFP report, her work has often placed her at odds with Pakistan’s security establishment, particularly over allegations of disappearances in Balochistan.

She positions herself as a civil liberties advocate, frequently criticising the military’s role in politics and what she describes as the erosion of constitutional rights through hurried legislation and tighter state control.

Her growing profile has been matched by a rising number of cases against her, including charges of “cyber terrorism” and “hate speech”.

Family background Mazari comes from a well-known Pakistani family. She is the daughter of former federal minister for human rights Shireen Mazari. Her late father was a leading paediatrician.

Her mother told AFP the family had struggled with threats linked to Mazari’s activism but said her daughter’s work defending the “dispossessed and marginalised” made her proud.

“When so many people are suffering, we expect she will also be made to suffer for speaking out against excesses to human rights,” she said.

Journalist Asad Ali Toor, whom Mazari has represented in multiple cases, said her legal work directly confronts state power.

“Despite coming from a very well-off family, she has made her life considerably more difficult through the choices she has made about her activism,” he added.

Pressure, harassment Mazari has also faced online harassment, including sexist remarks and doctored images, in a country where women’s participation in public life remains limited.

In 2025, she received the Young Inspiration Award from the World Expression Forum for her “extraordinary courage, integrity, and impact in the struggle for the rule of law and justice,” added AFP's report.

That same year, the UN special rapporteur for human rights defenders said the cases against her “appear to reflect an arbitrary use of the legal system to harass and intimidate”.

In January 2026, Pakistan’s military publicly singled her out. During a press conference, military spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry cited one of her social media posts while warning about “hidden elements”.

“They operate under the guise of democracy and human rights to promote terrorism,” he said.

(With AFP, Reuters inputs)