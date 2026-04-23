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Who is Julia Varvaro, what is ‘sugar dating’? 5 things about DHS counterterror official caught in scandal

Julia Varvaro, Deputy Assistant Homeland Security Secretary for Counterterrorism, has been accused of ‘sugar dating’ as per a Daily Mail article. 

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 02:03 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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Julia Varvaro, Deputy Assistant Homeland Security Secretary (DHS) for Counterterrorism, has been accused of ‘sugar dating’. The 29-year-old's actions have reportedly triggered a watchdog probe after her ex-boyfriend claimed she used him as a ‘sugar daddy’ to fund her expensive lifestyle.

Julia Varvaro, a top DHS official, was accused of sugar dating by an ex-boyfriend.(X/@GeneralMCNews)

Varvaro has now been put on leave. “Julia Varvaro is on administrative leave as a result of the investigation and she is no longer serving in her capacity as a Deputy Assistant Secretary at DHS,” a spokesperson tolf the Daily Mail.

As per a report from the Mail, divorced business executive identified as Robert B., matched with Varvaro on Hinge and they got together, with the relationship ending in an official complaint to the DHS. Robert B claimed he spent around $40,000 on her — funding trips to places like Italy, San Diego, Aruba and South Carolina, during the three months they were together.

‘Sugar dating’ is a transactional relationship, where the younger person is the ‘sugar baby’ who gets financial support, gifts, and more from the older person of the ‘sugar daddy’ or ‘sugar momma’ in return for intimacy or companionship.

As per a Springer article, ‘sugar dating’ is “the exchange of companion related services (sexual or non-sexual) for compensation.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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