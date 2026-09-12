Who is Kelly Marcucci? Man charged after storming Yankee Stadium field during 9/11 game; video goes viral

The person who waved a Palestinian flag and rushed onto the field at Yankee Stadium during the 25th Anniversary game of 9/11, shortly after posting a frenzied rant on Facebook regarding the terrorist attack, has been identified and charged.
Kelly Marcucci faces misdemeanor charges
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Kelly Marcucci, 38, from Long Island, is facing misdemeanor charges for interfering with a professional sporting event and trespassing, the NY Post reported, citing NYPD.
Marcucci, 38, allegedly leaped from the stands onto the baseball field, as per law enforcement.
The protester stormed the field during the seventh inning of the Yankees-Mets Subway Series game in The Bronx on Friday at precisely 9:11 p.m. — shortly before being swiftly subdued by security personnel in centerfield, as captured on video.
The crowd erupted into chants of “USA!” as the man was taken down onto the field. Just hours prior to the incident, Marcucci shared a disjointed and erratic rant on Facebook.
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The crowd erupted into chants of “USA!” as the man was taken down onto the field. Just hours prior to the incident, Marcucci shared a disjointed and erratic rant on Facebook.
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He embarked on a bizarre discourse regarding capitalism, Zionism, Saudi Arabia, and 9/11, referencing several prominent figures including President Trump and Joe Rogan.
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Additionally, Marcucci uploaded a short video of himself on his Facebook story while at the baseball game, displaying his “K. Marcucci” jersey from the audience.
The front of the shirt displays the phrase "No Kings," which reflects a common anti-Trump sentiment.
In reference to 9/11, several prominent players from the 2001 Yankees team -- specifically Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, Paul O'Neill, Tino Martinez, Scott Brosius, and Mariano Rivera -- honored the memory of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on that tragic day when commercial airplanes, commandeered by terrorists, hit the Twin Towers.
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.