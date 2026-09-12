Who is Kelly Marcucci? Man charged after storming Yankee Stadium field during 9/11 game; video goes viral

The person who waved a Palestinian flag and rushed onto the field at Yankee Stadium during the 25th Anniversary game of 9/11, shortly after posting a frenzied rant on Facebook regarding the terrorist attack, has been identified and charged.

Kelly Marcucci faces misdemeanor charges

A man identified as Kelly Marcucci, 38, was charged for invading the field at a Yankees-Mets game while chanting and displaying a 'No Kings' jersey./

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Kelly Marcucci, 38, from Long Island, is facing misdemeanor charges for interfering with a professional sporting event and trespassing, the NY Post reported, citing NYPD.

Marcucci, 38, allegedly leaped from the stands onto the baseball field, as per law enforcement.

The protester stormed the field during the seventh inning of the Yankees-Mets Subway Series game in The Bronx on Friday at precisely 9:11 p.m. — shortly before being swiftly subdued by security personnel in centerfield, as captured on video.

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Kelly Marcucci posts rant online

{{^usCountry}} The crowd erupted into chants of “USA!” as the man was taken down onto the field. Just hours prior to the incident, Marcucci shared a disjointed and erratic rant on Facebook. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The crowd erupted into chants of “USA!” as the man was taken down onto the field. Just hours prior to the incident, Marcucci shared a disjointed and erratic rant on Facebook. {{/usCountry}}

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He embarked on a bizarre discourse regarding capitalism, Zionism, Saudi Arabia, and 9/11, referencing several prominent figures including President Trump and Joe Rogan.

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Additionally, Marcucci uploaded a short video of himself on his Facebook story while at the baseball game, displaying his “K. Marcucci” jersey from the audience.

The front of the shirt displays the phrase "No Kings," which reflects a common anti-Trump sentiment.

In reference to 9/11, several prominent players from the 2001 Yankees team -- specifically Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, Paul O'Neill, Tino Martinez, Scott Brosius, and Mariano Rivera -- honored the memory of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on that tragic day when commercial airplanes, commandeered by terrorists, hit the Twin Towers.