Who is Marwan Barghouti, the ‘Palestinian Arafat’ Trump may free to aid ceasefire talks?

US President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing whether to urge Israel to release Marwan Barghouti, the prominent Palestinian political figure who has spent more than two decades in Israeli prison. The decision could carry significant implications for the ceasefire deal. Jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti (C) is accompanied by Israeli prison guards after a deliberation at Jerusalem Magistrate's court January 25, 2012.(REUTERS)

Marwan Barghouti's wife, Fadwa Barghouti, appealed to US President Donald Trump to help release the popular leader from his Israeli jail, her son Arab told AFP.

Who is Barghouti? Compared to Yasser Arafat

Barghouti, 66, is a key figure in Palestinian politics, widely respected within the Fatah movement and among grassroots supporters in the West Bank and Gaza.

As a teenager, Barghouti joined Fatah, led by Yasser Arafat, the largest faction within the Palestinian Liberation Organization. At the time, Fatah functioned as an underground armed movement, often clashing with Israeli forces in the West Bank.

At the age of 18, Barghouti was arrested by Israeli authorities, and he later reported that he was beaten and tortured during his detention.

Barghouti told The New York Times in 2017: “An Israeli interrogator forced me to spread my legs while I stood naked in the interrogation room, before hitting my genitals.

In 1994, after returning to the West Bank, Barghouti became a deputy to Arafat in Fatah’s inner circle. While Fatah was now negotiating openly with Israeli officials under the Oslo Accords, growing settlements and strict travel restrictions left many Palestinians disillusioned with the peace process.

FILE - Senior Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti makes the victory sign in front of the media during his arrival to testify in a trial at a Jerusalem court, Jan. 25, 2012. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)(AP)

He rose to prominence during the Second Intifada, or Palestinian uprising, in the early 2000s, when he was accused of orchestrating ambushes and suicide attacks against Israelis.

Convicted in 2004, he received five life sentences plus an additional 40 years in prison, charges he denies.

A popular leader among all factions?

Despite his imprisonment, Barghouti has maintained strong ties with rival Palestinian factions, including Hamas, and is often compared to the late Palestinian president Yasser Arafat for his influence and unifying presence.

Many Palestinians see him as one of the few figures capable of bridging internal divisions and providing a clear leadership path amid the fragmented Palestinian political landscape.

Can Barghouti be the solution for Trump?

Trump highlighted Barghouti’s potential role during an October 15 interview with Time, noting that the Palestinians currently lack a visible leader. He raised the question of whether Barghouti’s release could help unite Palestinians behind a two-state solution.

The discussion comes in the context of ongoing U.S.-brokered ceasefire efforts following the two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The deal, orchestrated by Trump earlier this month, involved Israel securing the release of 20 living hostages in exchange for some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Trump’s administration, including his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have been actively engaged in Israel to ensure the ceasefire holds.

Barghouti has also been the subject of recent controversy regarding his treatment in prison.

Is Barghouti being mistreated in prison?

Two recently released Palestinian prisoners claimed that Israeli security personnel beat Barghouti unconscious during a prison transfer on September 14, though these accounts could not be independently verified.

The Israel Prison Service dismissed the claims as “fake,” insisting that it ensures the safety and health of all inmates.