    Who is Tim Malone, Don Lemon's husband? 5 things to know about him and their relationship timeline

    Tim Malone, husband of journalist Don Lemon, is in the spotlight due to Don's recent legal issues following an arrest at an anti-ICE protest. 

    Updated on: Jan 31, 2026 5:31 AM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
    Tim Malone, the husband of journalist Don Lemon, has drawn attention amid Don’s recent legal troubles. Don made news after being arrested during an anti-ICE protest. Here are five things to know about Tim and his relationship with his husband Don, according to People.

    Don Lemon with husband Tim Malone (Don Lemon Instagram)
    1. Tim Malone is a real estate agent specializing in high-end properties in New York City and the Hamptons
    2. They went public as a couple in 2017
    3. They married in New York in April 2024
    4. Malone proposed to Lemon in April 2019 using tags on their dogs’ collars that read, “Daddy, will you marry Papa?”
    5. They kept their relationship largely private at first
    • Prakriti Deb
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Prakriti Deb

      Prakriti Deb is a journalist with the US Desk at Hindustan Times. She covers all US-related developments, including politics, crime, sports, and infotainment. Her prior experience as an editor focusing on geopolitics has also shaped her growing interest in international issues. Exploring cultures, conversations, travel, and photography is where Prakriti finds her sense of life and storytelling.Read More

