Who is Tim Malone, Don Lemon's husband? 5 things to know about him and their relationship timeline

Tim Malone, the husband of journalist Don Lemon, has drawn attention amid Don’s recent legal troubles. Don made news after being arrested during an anti-ICE protest. Here are five things to know about Tim and his relationship with his husband Don, according to People.
Tim Malone is a real estate agent specializing in high-end properties in New York City and the Hamptons
They went public as a couple in 2017
They married in New York in April 2024
Malone proposed to Lemon in April 2019 using tags on their dogs’ collars that read, “Daddy, will you marry Papa?”
They kept their relationship largely private at first
