Home / World News / WHO panel gives nod to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, has "tremendous potential"
world news

WHO panel gives nod to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, has "tremendous potential"

"The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (including Covishield) continues to have a positive benefit-risk profile, with tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths across the world," the WHO's global advisory committee on vaccine safety said.
Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Indonesia had previously delayed administering the AstraZeneca vaccine following the blood clot reports.(Reuters)

The World Health Organization's vaccine safety panel said on Friday that data from AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot do not point to any overall increase in clotting conditions but it would continue to monitor its effects.

"The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (including Covishield) continues to have a positive benefit-risk profile, with tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths across the world," the WHO's global advisory committee on vaccine safety said in a statement issued after its independent experts met on Tuesday and on Thursday to review data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP