e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / WHO sends USD 1.7 million worth protective equipment to Lebanon

WHO sends USD 1.7 million worth protective equipment to Lebanon

Last week, a powerful explosion occurred at the port of Beirut, killing at least 158 people and injuring over 6,000, per the latest estimates.

world Updated: Aug 10, 2020 19:29 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Geneva
Debris are seen in the port area after a blast in Beirut, Lebanon, August 10, 2020.
Debris are seen in the port area after a blast in Beirut, Lebanon, August 10, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has sent to Lebanon USD 1.7 million worth of protective equipment to help fight COVID-19, as well as humanitarian aid after the deadly explosion in Beirut, the body’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

“From our strategic stockpile in Dubai, WHO immediately sent surgical and major trauma supplies. We released funds from the contingency fund for emergencies. Our staff are on the ground supporting the assessment of the impact on the health sector with Lebanese and other UN partners. We are shipping USD 1.7 million worth of PPE (personal protective equipment) items to support COVID and humanitarian supplies that were destroyed by the blast,” Ghebreyesus said during a press briefing.

Last week, a powerful explosion occurred at the port of Beirut, killing at least 158 people and injuring over 6,000, per the latest estimates.

According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014. Multiple countries, including Russia, have already offered their assistance in dealing with the consequences of the blast.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
India gets ready for UNSC role, boosts diplomatic strength at New York
What made Shah Faesal change his mind so abruptly, asks Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter
What made Shah Faesal change his mind so abruptly, asks Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter
‘Slowly and steadily, Delhi defeating Corona’: Kejriwal on Delhi’s progress
‘Slowly and steadily, Delhi defeating Corona’: Kejriwal on Delhi’s progress
Kashmir politician Shah Faesal is still IAS officer, erases Twitter timeline
Kashmir politician Shah Faesal is still IAS officer, erases Twitter timeline
BCCI invites bids for IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights
BCCI invites bids for IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights
In UK, only 53% people likely to go in for a coronavirus vaccine finds recent study
In UK, only 53% people likely to go in for a coronavirus vaccine finds recent study
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father’: Sanjay Raut
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father’: Sanjay Raut
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In