WHO tracking new EG.5 coronavirus variant spreading in UK and US, says chief Tedros Adhanom

Reuters |
Aug 09, 2023 07:55 PM IST

WHO on Wednesday also issued a set of standing recommendations for COVID, in which it urged countries to continue reporting COVID data.

The World Health Organization is currently tracking several coronavirus variants, including the EG.5 variant that is spreading in the U.S. and U.K., Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"The risk remains of a more dangerous variant emerging that could cause a sudden increase in cases and deaths," Tedros said, adding that the agency is publishing a risk evaluation report on it today.

WHO on Wednesday also issued a set of standing recommendations for COVID, in which it urged countries to continue reporting COVID data, particularly mortality data, morbidity data, and to continue to offer vaccination.

