WHO vaccine safety panel to issue findings on AstraZeneca on Friday: Spokesperson

The WHO's global advisory committee on vaccine safety examined the data on Tuesday and reviewed reports of rare blood coagulation disorders in people who had received the shot, the agency has said.
Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:38 PM IST
AstraZeneca's shot, among the cheapest available, was chosen for supplying to the poorer nations.(REUTERS)

The World Health Organization's vaccine safety panel is now due to issue its findings on the AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot on Friday, a WHO spokesman said.

Europe's drug watchdog, which is due to report later on Thursday, is reviewing a small number of reports of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts in people who have received AstraZeneca's vaccine.

