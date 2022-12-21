Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WHO 'very concerned' over evolving Covid situation in China

WHO 'very concerned' over evolving Covid situation in China

world news
Updated on Dec 21, 2022 11:03 PM IST

"WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a weekly news conference, appealing for detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and intensive care requirements.

A patient is turned away from the emergency room due to full capacity at the Baoding No. 2 Central Hospital in Zhuozhou city in northern China's Hebei province.(AP)
AFP |

The head of the World Health Organization said he was "very concerned" Wednesday about an unprecedented wave of Covid cases in China, urging Beijing to provide detailed information about the severity of the situation.

"WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a weekly news conference, appealing for detailed information on disease severity, hospital admissions and intensive care requirements.

