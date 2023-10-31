WHO warns of 'severe public health catastrophe' in Gaza as services break down
Reuters |
A spokesperson from the UN children's agency warned of the risk of infant deaths due to dehydration with just 5% of normal water supplies available
A World Health Organization official said on Tuesday that a "public health catastrophe" was imminent in Gaza amid overcrowding, mass displacement and damage to water and sanitation infrastructure.
At the same press briefing, a spokesperson from the UN children's agency warned of the risk of infant deaths due to dehydration with just 5% of normal water supplies available.
