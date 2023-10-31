Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / WHO warns of 'severe public health catastrophe' in Gaza as services break down

WHO warns of 'severe public health catastrophe' in Gaza as services break down

Reuters |
Oct 31, 2023 04:17 PM IST

A spokesperson from the UN children's agency warned of the risk of infant deaths due to dehydration with just 5% of normal water supplies available

A World Health Organization official said on Tuesday that a "public health catastrophe" was imminent in Gaza amid overcrowding, mass displacement and damage to water and sanitation infrastructure.

A "public health catastrophe" was imminent in Gaza amid overcrowding(REUTERS)

At the same press briefing, a spokesperson from the UN children's agency warned of the risk of infant deaths due to dehydration with just 5% of normal water supplies available.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world health organization gaza geneva
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP