WHO warns of 'severe public health catastrophe' in Gaza as services break down

A World Health Organization official said on Tuesday that a "public health catastrophe" was imminent in Gaza amid overcrowding, mass displacement and damage to water and sanitation infrastructure.

At the same press briefing, a spokesperson from the UN children's agency warned of the risk of infant deaths due to dehydration with just 5% of normal water supplies available.