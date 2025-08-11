Who was Anas Al-Sharif? Al Jazeera journalist killed in Israeli strike moments after posting Gaza videos

Anas Al-Sharif, a reporter for Al Jazeera Arabic, was killed in an Israeli strike on a tent in Gaza City, just minutes after posting videos of the bombardment on X. His final post read, "Relentless bombardment. For two hours, the Israeli aggression has intensified on Gaza City." Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al Sharif was killed on Sunday.(X/ Anas Al Sharif)

According to Al Jazeera, Al-Sharif, 28, was killed when a tent used by journalists outside the main gate of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City was struck in an Israeli air raid.

Israel's military issued a statement, accusing Al-Sharif of heading a Hamas cell.

"Anas Al Sharif served as the head of a terrorist cell in the Hamas terrorist organization and was responsible for advancing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops," the military said.

Who was Anas Al-Sharif?

Anas Al-Sharif was a well-known Gaza-based journalist who reported extensively from the northern part of the Strip for Al Jazeera Arabic. A graduate of the Faculty of Media at Al-Aqsa University in Gaza City, he received the Best Young Journalist Award in Palestine in 2018 for his reporting.

In July, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted a video on social media accusing Al-Sharif of being a member of Hamas’s armed wing.

Al Jazeera Media Network rejected the claim and accused Israel of running a “campaign of incitement” against its journalists.

“The network strongly condemns and denounces these relentless efforts, which have consistently incited against its staff since the beginning of its coverage of the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza. The Network considers this incitement a dangerous attempt to justify the targeting of its journalists in the field,” Al Jazeera said.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) responded to Adraee’s remarks last month, calling on the international community to protect Al-Sharif.

“This is not the first time Al-Sharif has been targeted by the Israeli military, but the danger to his life is now acute,” CPJ’s Regional Director Sara Qudah said in a statement.