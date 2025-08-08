Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
Hamas calls Israel's plan to seize Gaza City 'a new war crime'

AFP |
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 04:58 pm IST

Hamas warned Israel that the operation would cost it “dearly”. 

Hamas slammed the Israeli government's plan to take control of Gaza City as a "new war crime" on Friday, warning the operation would cost it "dearly".

"We warn the criminal occupation that this criminal adventure will cost it dearly.." Hamas said in a statement.(AFP)
"We warn the criminal occupation that this criminal adventure will cost it dearly.." Hamas said in a statement.

"The Zionist cabinet's approval of plans to occupy Gaza City and evacuate its residents constitutes a new war crime that the occupation army intends to commit against the city," the group said in a statement. "We warn the criminal occupation that this criminal adventure will cost it dearly and will not be an easy journey."

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
