Hamas calls Israel's plan to seize Gaza City 'a new war crime'

Hamas slammed the Israeli government's plan to take control of Gaza City as a "new war crime" on Friday, warning the operation would cost it "dearly". "We warn the criminal occupation that this criminal adventure will cost it dearly.." Hamas said in a statement.(AFP)

"The Zionist cabinet's approval of plans to occupy Gaza City and evacuate its residents constitutes a new war crime that the occupation army intends to commit against the city," the group said in a statement. "We warn the criminal occupation that this criminal adventure will cost it dearly and will not be an easy journey."