Who was Ivy Unruh? PBS employee and military veteran killed by estranged husband in Wichita; GoFundMe launched
Ivy Unruh, a 25-year-old PBS engineer and military veteran, was shot outside her Wichita apartment. She later died from her injuries.
A young employee of PBS, who was also a military veteran, has passed away just days after being shot outside her residence, allegedly by her estranged husband, according to police and her family members.
Ivy Unruh, a 25-year-old engineer working for PBS Kansas, was shot in the upper body outside her Wichita apartment at approximately 8 a.m. on Friday.
The retired Marine was swiftly transported to the hospital and succumbed to her injuries on Monday, according to KAKE.
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Ivy Unruh's husband called police
Unruh’s estranged husband, Joshua Orlando, 29, made a 911 call to report the shooting and was apprehended at the scene, where a firearm was also found, as stated by the Wichita Police Department.
Orlando was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery, which was later escalated to first-degree murder following Unruh's death, as per KWCH.
PBS issues statement{{/usCountry}}
Orlando was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery, which was later escalated to first-degree murder following Unruh's death, as per KWCH.
PBS issues statement{{/usCountry}}
Victor Hogstrom, the president of PBS Kansas, expressed that the news staff was heartbroken by the loss of their cherished colleague, NY Post reported.{{/usCountry}}
Victor Hogstrom, the president of PBS Kansas, expressed that the news staff was heartbroken by the loss of their cherished colleague, NY Post reported.{{/usCountry}}
“I heard about it and I was first informed, and the first thing I did was slam the desk with my two hands — bang, what? That was my reaction. I couldn’t believe it,” Hogstrom stated, calling Unruh “very motivated” and “trustworthy.”{{/usCountry}}
“I heard about it and I was first informed, and the first thing I did was slam the desk with my two hands — bang, what? That was my reaction. I couldn’t believe it,” Hogstrom stated, calling Unruh “very motivated” and “trustworthy.”{{/usCountry}}
“She worked with people well. She was smart and very intelligent. She was a good employee. We’re all missing her from here, a very dependable person,” the president of PBS Kansas added.
Ivy Unruh dead: GoFundMe campaign launched{{/usCountry}}
“She worked with people well. She was smart and very intelligent. She was a good employee. We’re all missing her from here, a very dependable person,” the president of PBS Kansas added.
Ivy Unruh dead: GoFundMe campaign launched{{/usCountry}}
A GoFundMe campaign initiated for Unruh’s family aims to assist with funeral expenses, stating that she was a US Marine who "served her country with honor, strength, and selflessness."
“To those who knew her, she was more than a Marine — she was a daughter, a sister, and a friend who brought light into the lives of others,” the fundraiser says.
“She had the courage to walk away from a dangerous situation, yet tragically, her life was still taken.”
As of now, the campaign has raised $10,040 raised of $11K USD.
Police stated that Orlando and Unruh were married but living apart.
Authorities are investigating the incident as a case of domestic violence homicide.