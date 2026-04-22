Who was Ivy Unruh? PBS employee and military veteran killed by estranged husband in Wichita; GoFundMe launched

A young employee of PBS, who was also a military veteran, has passed away just days after being shot outside her residence, allegedly by her estranged husband, according to police and her family members.

Ivy Unruh was killed by her estranged husband in Kansas.(Ivy Unruh/GoFundMe)

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Ivy Unruh, a 25-year-old engineer working for PBS Kansas, was shot in the upper body outside her Wichita apartment at approximately 8 a.m. on Friday.

The retired Marine was swiftly transported to the hospital and succumbed to her injuries on Monday, according to KAKE.

Also Read: David Wilcock's chilling message to viewers two days before death reports, ‘it’s a little bit scary…’

Ivy Unruh's husband called police

Unruh’s estranged husband, Joshua Orlando, 29, made a 911 call to report the shooting and was apprehended at the scene, where a firearm was also found, as stated by the Wichita Police Department.

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{{^usCountry}} Orlando was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery, which was later escalated to first-degree murder following Unruh's death, as per KWCH. PBS issues statement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Orlando was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery, which was later escalated to first-degree murder following Unruh's death, as per KWCH. PBS issues statement {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Victor Hogstrom, the president of PBS Kansas, expressed that the news staff was heartbroken by the loss of their cherished colleague, NY Post reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Victor Hogstrom, the president of PBS Kansas, expressed that the news staff was heartbroken by the loss of their cherished colleague, NY Post reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I heard about it and I was first informed, and the first thing I did was slam the desk with my two hands — bang, what? That was my reaction. I couldn’t believe it,” Hogstrom stated, calling Unruh “very motivated” and “trustworthy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I heard about it and I was first informed, and the first thing I did was slam the desk with my two hands — bang, what? That was my reaction. I couldn’t believe it,” Hogstrom stated, calling Unruh “very motivated” and “trustworthy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “She worked with people well. She was smart and very intelligent. She was a good employee. We’re all missing her from here, a very dependable person,” the president of PBS Kansas added. Ivy Unruh dead: GoFundMe campaign launched {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She worked with people well. She was smart and very intelligent. She was a good employee. We’re all missing her from here, a very dependable person,” the president of PBS Kansas added. Ivy Unruh dead: GoFundMe campaign launched {{/usCountry}}

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A GoFundMe campaign initiated for Unruh’s family aims to assist with funeral expenses, stating that she was a US Marine who "served her country with honor, strength, and selflessness."

“To those who knew her, she was more than a Marine — she was a daughter, a sister, and a friend who brought light into the lives of others,” the fundraiser says.

“She had the courage to walk away from a dangerous situation, yet tragically, her life was still taken.”

As of now, the campaign has raised $10,040 raised of $11K USD.

Police stated that Orlando and Unruh were married but living apart.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a case of domestic violence homicide.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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