Why are facekinis suddenly high in demand in China?

As a heatwave has gripped the northern hemisphere, with temperatures remaining above 35 degrees Celsius in China, a popular gear called Facekini is the most sought for sun protection. Apart from these, people in China are also buying hats with built-in fans and arm sleeves.

What are Facekinis?

Women clad in facekinis cooling off in the water amid hot weather in Qingdao, in China's eastern Shandong province in June.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Facekinis are full face masks with holes for the wearer's eyes and nose. Their sales have broken records this summer as people are using it to cover up their face to protect against sunburns and skin cancer from ultraviolet (UV) radiation exposure.

They are somewhat like balaclavas though they’re typically made of lightweight, synthetic fabrics such as polyester.

Why is it in high demand?

The concept of Facekinis is not new in China as it has been popular particularly in Qingdao, a northeastern city known for its beaches, for many years now.

“This product sells well because it covers the canthus, or the corner of the eye, where freckles may grow easily,” said Dong Wei, a merchant at Yiwu International Trade Market. She told China Central Television that sales of facekinis have been growing 30 per cent year-over-year at her company, reported Global News.

Men nowhere behind women in skin care now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While sun protection gears first gained popularity with Chinese women, now even men are turning towards these accessories to protect their skin. Sales of sunproof hats for men doubled year-over-year on the country's shopping platform called JD.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON