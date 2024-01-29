 Explained: Why did clashes erupt in Maldives Parliament? What led to the chaos? | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Explained: Why did clashes erupt in Maldives Parliament? What led to the chaos?

Explained: Why did clashes erupt in Maldives Parliament? What led to the chaos?

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 12:46 PM IST

The clash broke out during a special session which was convened to seek parliamentary approval for the ministers in President Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet.

Violence erupted in the Maldives Parliament on Sunday as government MPs from the pro-government parties People’s National Congress (PNC) and Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) disrupted proceedings and confronted the Speakers, as reported by Adhahdhu, a Maldives-based digital news organisation.

The protests erupted after the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), led by former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, opted to withhold approval for four members of the cabinet. (Screengrab)
The protests erupted after the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), led by former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, opted to withhold approval for four members of the cabinet. (Screengrab)

Sunday's agenda included a crucial vote on parliamentary approval for the Muizzu government.

Sun Online reported that the clash broke out during a special session which was convened to seek parliamentary approval for the ministers in President Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet.

What happened?

Amid a confrontation, a scuffle broke out between Kanditheemu MP Abdulla Shaheem Abdul Hakeem Shaheem and Kendhikulhudhoo MP Ahmed Easa, triggered when the former stumbled and inadvertently collided with Easa.

The altercation resulted in injuries to Shaheem's head as both parliamentarians fell near the chamber. Minority leader Moosa Siraj intervened in an attempt to halt the scuffle.

Subsequently, Shaheem was reportedly taken to the hospital, according to the available reports.

A video circulating on social media depicts Members of Parliament assembled near the speaker’s chair, involved in a physical altercation.

Why did the protests erupt?

The protests erupted after the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), led by former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, opted to withhold approval for four members of the cabinet, local news outlets reported.

Protesters voiced concerns that the rejection of President Muizzu's cabinet ministers could impede progress and called for the resignation of the Parliament's speaker.

The ruling coalition parties, PNC and PPP, released a statement framing the rejection of ministers as an obstacle to public service delivery, as reported by Adhadhu.

Chief Advisor to Muizzu and PNC Chairperson Abdul Raheem Abdullah defended the ministers' right to be reappointed, even without authorisation. He criticised the refusal to approve them as irresponsible.

In December, the parliament's government oversight committee approved the cabinet, declaring that all members met constitutional requirements, as reported by Sun Online.

