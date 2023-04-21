Why did British Deputy Prime Minister apologise in his resignation letter?

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday following an independent investigation into claims that he bullied colleagues, in the latest scandal to force out one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's top ministers.

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.(AP)

WHAT DID RAAB SAY IN HIS RESIGNATION LETTER?

Raab said the inquiry had dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against him.

He also said it had concluded he had not once "sworn or shouted at anyone, let alone thrown anything or otherwise physically intimidated anyone, nor intentionally sought to belittle anyone."

He gave an apology: "I am genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt, as a result of the pace, standards and challenge that I brought to the Ministry of Justice."

WHEN DID THE INQUIRY BEGIN?

Raab requested the investigation in November into two formal complaints about his behaviour. A month later it was widened to include five further formal complaints.

He said at the time he had been notified of complaints from when he was foreign minister and justice minister.

Raab had said he was confident he had behaved professionally throughout. Sunak initially defended his deputy when the allegations surfaced, saying he did not recognise allegations that Raab had bullied staff.

The report has not been published yet, and there has been no comment from Sunak.